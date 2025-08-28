On trip to Lebanon, US senators call for Hezbollah to be disarmed

( Aug. 28, 2025 / JNS )

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) led a bipartisan delegation to Lebanon during which they called on the Hezbollah terror group to be disarmed and for U.S.-Lebanon relations to be strengthened.

“The United States stands with the people of Lebanon. A secure, stable and thriving Lebanon is in the interest not just of the United States and the Lebanese people, but of the entire region,” Shaheen said.

“One of the keys to managing that reality is the full disarmament of Hezbollah,” said the senator, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“That is why it’s so important to support the bold decisions that the country is making right now,” she said, “strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces, who are essential to securing the country’s future and borders, and advancing financial reforms that will put Lebanon’s economy on a more solid ground.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) was also part of the trip, Shaheen’s office said.

The group met with Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam, the Lebanese president and prime minister, respectively. Shaheen told the two that Washington is “a partner in their efforts for reform and reconstruction” and stressed the importance of disarming Hezbollah and rooting out all Iranian influence, according to her office.