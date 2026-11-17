Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, who turned 91 on Sunday, has again postponed Palestinian legislative and presidential elections, this time until Sept. 11, 2027. Legislative elections have not been held since 2006; the last presidential election took place the year before. Abbas’s presidential mandate expired in 2009, yet he continues to govern without a renewed electoral mandate.

Once again, Palestinians have been denied the opportunity to choose their national leadership.

Meanwhile, Canada continues to commit hundreds of millions of dollars to Palestinian assistance, with little public debate about what this spending has achieved or what Ottawa expects in return.

At the U.N. General Assembly in September 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recognized Palestinian statehood, conditioning the decision on Abbas’s commitments to reform Palestinian governance, hold elections in 2026 with Hamas excluded and demilitarize a future Palestinian state.

A year later, those reforms remain elusive. Yet Carney has since announced another $100 million in aid, bringing Canada’s total assistance for Palestinians since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, to more than $600 million.

If Ottawa’s money is not delivering meaningful reform or improving Palestinian lives, why should Canadians keep paying? Where is the evidence of progress?

Clearly, if the conditions attached to recognition carry no consequences when they go unmet, they were never credible leverage in the first place.

The issue is not simply whether individual Canadian-funded programs can demonstrate that they have delivered services or achieved limited objectives. It is whether Canada’s financial assistance, taken as a whole, has justified its enormous cost and whether continued spending serves any credible national interest.

The Palestinian Authority’s record makes scrutiny essential. It has faced longstanding allegations of corruption and mismanagement, while payments to prisoners convicted of terrorism, commonly known as its “pay-for-slay” policy, offer another reason for serious concern.

The system has historically linked payments to factors including the length of imprisonment, and rewards participation in violence against Israelis and Jews. A government that supports programs that incentivize terrorism should not receive a blank check from Canadian taxpayers.

Abbas’s own record raises serious questions about the leadership Canada has chosen to legitimize. He has been accused of helping finance the 1972 Munich Massacre, while his 1982 doctoral dissertation advanced claims linking Zionism to Nazism and has been widely criticized for Holocaust distortion. He also argued that Jews had undermined German society and deserved the Holocaust.

Was recognition primarily a political gesture designed to satisfy domestic constituencies?

During his more than two decades in power, Abbas has dissolved parliament, ruled largely by decree, openly supported terrorism and allegedly diverted humanitarian aid to enrich himself and his allies.

This record warrants serious examination, particularly when promises of reform from his administration have helped underpin Canada’s foreign policy.

There is also a clear double standard regarding Canada’s approach to the P.A. and its policy toward Israel. In September, Ottawa announced plans alongside the United Kingdom and France to restrict goods produced in Israeli settlements. While Canada is prepared to impose economic consequences on Israel over settlement policy, it continues to finance Palestinian leadership that fails to meet its own commitments.

It seems Canada prefers not to acknowledge that Judea and Samaria are part of the historic Jewish homeland, and that by demanding restrictions on Jewish communities without insisting that a future Palestinian state abandon its apartheid-like laws against Jews, these governments are effectively demanding that Jews be ethnically cleansed.

For more than three decades, Ottawa and its international partners have presented their financial support to Palestinians as an instrument for encouraging better governance, stability and peace. Yet the commitments invoked to justify Canada’s policies remain unfulfilled.

Now that the conditions underpinning recognition appear unlikely to be met, it is increasingly difficult to view recognition as anything other than a diplomatic reward for the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 people in Israel that brought the Palestinian statehood issue back to the forefront of international politics.

Ottawa granted a major diplomatic concession while relying on promises from a Palestinian leadership that it was repeatedly warned about and had ample reason to question. The message is unmistakable and deeply concerning: Violence against Israelis can yield diplomatic success.

This raises the question: Was recognition ever seriously intended to improve the lives of Palestinians, or was it primarily a political gesture designed to satisfy domestic constituencies and align Canada with an international campaign against Israel?

Recognition was presented as a means of improving Palestinian governance and preserving the prospect of peace, but it also offered Ottawa a highly visible diplomatic gesture on an issue that has become a major source of domestic and international political debate.

If Canadian aid is not improving Palestinian lives, advancing peace or delivering meaningful reform, why keep sending it? If Ottawa genuinely cares about the future of Palestinians, it should pressure their leaders in Gaza and the West Bank to embrace accountability, democratic governance and an end to terrorism.

Canada must stop pouring money into a failed political project, focus on the pressing needs of Canadians at home and tear up the blank check it has been writing for far too long.