Columnist Matt Taibbi once called New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman’s work “inspired nonsense with a heart.” I agree.

Friedman proved this yet again with his Nov. 10 Times column titled “It’s Time for Israelis to Throw Out Their Trump.”

In his latest anti-Israel diatribe, the Times columnist claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be removed from power, even though his party won more seats than any other and the largest share of the popular vote in the Oct. 27 elections. Friedman seems unwilling to acknowledge that Netanyahu remains extremely popular among many Israelis.

Perhaps his most glaring omission relates to the role of Israeli-Arab parties. He never tells readers that during the recent campaign, the left-wing, anti-Netanyahu “Change Bloc” promised not to bring Israeli-Arabs into its governing coalition. The bloc still won fewer seats than Netanyahu’s coalition. But the left could reach a majority if it breaks that promise and invites the otherwise radioactive Israeli-Arab parties into government.

Friedman ignores that pledge and urges the bloc to break it. He writes, “You need to bring the very decent Mansour Abbas’s Israeli Arab party into the governing coalition.”

The “very decent” guy the Times columnist refers to is the head of a Muslim party called Ra’am. Importantly, more than three years after Oct. 7, Abbas has yet to publicly denounce Hamas as a terrorist group.

Abbas, however, is now dangling the possibility of reversing his position on Hamas if his party is awarded political power.

As The Times of Israel reported on Nov. 10, “Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas has told members of the anti-Netanyahu bloc that he is prepared to explicitly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in exchange for ‘genuine partnership’ with other Israeli political parties.”

What does he mean by a “genuine partnership?” We can only imagine, but it likely isn’t anything positive.

Moreover, Israeli-Arab Knesset member Yasser Hujirat of Ra’am has described Hamas as a “charity organization.” He claimed that his statement was edited, but he still refuses to call Hamas a terrorist organization.

Here is a vital fact: None of the world’s 53 Muslim countries permit a Jewish political party. In Israel, by contrast, four Israeli-Arab parties operate legally. Ten Israeli Arabs served in the last Knesset, and 19 sit in the current one.

Might Friedman thus concede that Israel is an open and free society? No. But his column did let slip one revealing item: He argues that Netanyahu should reveal the “truth” about Israeli Arabs: “That 25% of Israeli doctors and 27% of Israeli nurses and 49% of Israeli pharmacists today are Israeli Arabs.”

Indeed, Israeli Arabs actually have a head start over their Jewish counterparts in earning the multilayered degrees these jobs require because military service doesn’t delay their education.

But wait a minute. How can Israel, which is supposedly an apartheid, racist and colonialist nation, allow its Israeli-Arab minority thrive in professional jobs throughout the country?

Friedman doesn’t seem to think this matters.

To grasp the achievements of Israeli Arabs in the Jewish state, consider that in 2022 an Israeli-Arab jurist was appointed to Israel’s Supreme Court. As The Arab Weekly reported, “Khaled Kabub was the first Muslim judge to gain a permanent seat on the Supreme Court, the Jewish state’s highest judicial authority.”

Friedman also tries to bludgeon Netanyahu with a February Gallup poll showing that more American Democrats sympathize with the Palestinians than with Israel. But that’s no shock. Deep antisemitism and hatred of Jews and Israel clearly exist in parts of the Democratic Party, as well as in former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s antisemitic movement on the right.

Yet instead of denouncing this American scourge, particularly as it infects his own Democratic Party, Friedman blames Israel and Netanyahu for the hatred. Tell that to the people of Philadelphia, who last Sunday had to defend Jewish businesses being boycotted simply because their owners were Jewish.

While demonizing Israel, Friedman also omitted that the Palestinian Authority has not held an election since 2006, even though the Oslo Accords, with which Friedman fell in love, required elections every four years. The P.A.’s leader Mahmoud Abbas, who has just turned 91, has never faced another vote.

Omission is a technique the Times uses in its unbalanced reporting on the Middle East, and Friedman has carried that newsroom ethic into his column. Taibbi might call his writing “inspired nonsense with a heart.” I just call it nonsense.