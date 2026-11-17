For the new Jewish progressives—defined, in part, as being extremely uneasy and angry with Israel—a set of benchmarks comprises their judging of Israel, replacing all others, such as the Talmudic dictum of Arevim zeh la’zeh (“All Jews are responsible for one another,” the idea of mutual communal responsibility). Take just one example: Brad Lander, who has just been elected to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District.

Lander, recently of olive-picking fame and a brief detention in Israel, somehow viewed the Hebrew-language X post of Knesset member Yair Lapid. It dealt with the need to rebuild bridges to the U.S. Congress, which, in 2027, will have a majority of Democrats in both Houses. In his retort, Lander wrote: “Minister Lapid … you’re not listening to what American voters—Jewish and non-Jewish—are saying. ... We’re hungry to see respect for international law and human rights.”

In an April 10 interview with the New York Magazine’s editorial board, Lander noted that he wanted his primary opponent as well as AIPAC not to “fail to meet the moment to see Palestinian lives as just as valuable as Israeli and Jewish lives.”

He added that America “has to condition support based on human rights and international law, like the Leahy Law says we are supposed to do with all countries, and should do with all countries, not only with Israel.”

Earlier, in February, he responded on the Israel issue: “My critiques of the Israeli government … are not antisemitism; they are indicative of a basic level of morality and empathy for others.” If, in the past, the expected basis of fraternity and even sympathy of Jews for Israel was Jewish tradition and Jewish culture—indeed, Jewish identity—the new principles are the very unsound international law, human rights and a commitment to morality.

While that may appear admirable and uncontestable, if those principles have little Jewish character or even counter it—and worse, harm Jews—what we are facing is a new form of assimilation and even a version of apostasy.

Israel is confronting a Jewish demographic that claims the right to be virtuously critical of Israel and mostly anti-Zionist while they display, for all to see, a label of “Jewishness,” asserting to be true representatives of Jewish values and ethics. Instead, they are pretentious preachers and prophets subscribing to a false morality, foreign to Judaism while inimical to Jewish lives.

To top off the chutzpah of these “New Jews,” even the essence of their morality is hollow, as the demands they make of Israel are of a standard only applied to Israel. Israel’s enemies are never held to the same pressures or litmus tests.

Milan Kundera, in his collection of essays Testaments Betrayed, offered the thought that a “fervid readiness to judge is the most detestable stupidity, the most pernicious evil.” The ranks within the camp of progressive Jews are full of such duplicitous persons.

A recent prime example is, yet again, journalist Peter Beinart. In an X post on Nov. 8, he informed: “The idea that there’s a 4,000-year-old Jewish connection to Zionism is absurd. There’s an ancient Jewish longing for Zion.”

To support this, he refers to the beliefs of the anti-Zionist sect Neturei Karta, quoting the Talmud at Ketubot 111a and their bogus “three oaths” justification. He finishes with this flourish about Zionism: “Claiming that it’s an ancient Jewish belief is historically and religiously illiterate.”

The Japanese author Haruki Murakami, in accepting the 2009 Jerusalem Prize, intoned: “Between a high, solid wall and an egg that breaks against it, I will always stand on the side of the egg. Yes, no matter how right the wall may be and how wrong the egg, I will stand with the egg. Someone else will have to decide what is right and what is wrong.”

This was a preview of woke culture to come. As Jay Sophalkalayan wrote in 2013, “the essence of being woke … evolves into a meticulous scrutiny of every historical event, subjecting them to contemporary moral standards. This … propels a culture of wokeness toward a form of doctrinaire rigidity and fosters a lingering sense of generational guilt.”

Beinart and Lander seek to relieve their feelings of guilt—or rather, their fear of non-acceptance by the revolutionaries, locked out of professional and cultural success by accusing Israel and using a tampered measuring stick of phony morality.

Do they demand of the Palestinian Authority full compliance with their commitments? An end to the pay-for-slay program of maiming and killing Jews for monetary compensation? For promoting incitement and anti-Jewish media content? Do they demand that its educational system facilitate peace, coexistence and compromise?

They neither upbraid nor challenge them, at least publicly, on these matters and others that are obviously either wrong or examples of hypocrisy. Illegal immigration is championed, but Jews residing in Judea and Samaria is criminal. Charging Israel with apartheid is acceptable, but Arab behavior against Jewish rights of visit and prayer at the Temple Mount are pooh-poohed.

How many of these moralists criticized Jewish Voice for Peace when it instructed its members that “hearing the Hebrew language can be deeply traumatizing for Palestinians” and that “therefore, prayers are best said in English or Arabic, rather than Hebrew. It is not our place to redeem our tradition on the backs of Palestinians.”

Even environmental terror goes unmentioned: the choking of Israelis from air pollution by the Palestinian Authority, stemming from energy production, waste-burning and industrial emissions. Nothing is criticized, as Jewish deeds are castigated in the worst of ways, another false morality of low expectations of others and the highest of Israel.

These false moralists and rights’ champions ignore the anti-state, anti-Zionist rhetoric of the Arab partners now on the cusp of becoming full coalition partners in an Israeli government. As Nadav Shragai published, “Ra’am and Mansour Abbas’s new-old lineup for the 26th Knesset is made of the same DNA: an educated, integrated façade alongside extreme antagonism and a well-defined Islamist doctrine (in Hebrew).”

No eyebrows are raised when Knesset member Ahmed Tibi suggested that Israel’s Channel 14 news speak in German, obviously intimating that its newscasters are Nazi-like. Israel’s problem forming coalitions with Arab parties, as Tom Gross wrote, “isn’t that they’re Arab … [rather] whether Hamas is a terrorist organization, not ethnicity.”

These “Jews of privilege,” as JNS columnist Benjamin Kerstein terms them, do not “see themselves as useful idiots.” He thinks they “genuinely believe that they are a caste of saints. I mean, the finest and most moral people who have ever existed in the history of the known universe. They absolutely believe this.”

I would suggest they are a caste of demoralists.

Returning to Kundera and his Unbearable Lightness of Being, he offered the thought that if “everything is pardoned in advance … therefore everything [is] cynically permitted.”

That is a lesson the Arabs have learned from liberal Jewish behavior—that they are never diplomatically or financially punished for their actions by the international community and that these “most moral” Jews will never push them to do so.