Psalm 8 refers to aid against Jewish adversaries arriving from the “mouth of babes,” and at Jewish National Fund-USA’s global conference for Israel in San Diego last week, an 11-year-old boy, known as Israel’s “spokeskid,” made his case for the Jewish state, as hundreds of young people looked on.

“We inherited a legacy from our parents, from our great-grandparents, from the great-great-grandparents, from the time of Abraham, the greatest legacy that could ever be given to a people,” Russell Robinson, CEO of JNF-USA, told JNS at the event.

“There is a group of young people that are asking the question, ‘Why?’” he said. “We have the answer. It’s called the authenticity of the story of the Jewish people in Israel, and what we find is that when they are taught our real story, they say, ‘Wow. I can’t wait to carry it forward myself.’” Robinson said.

Ben Carasso, the “spokeskid,” hosts a podcast and speaks worldwide on behalf of the Jewish state. Last year, he became the youngest person to light an Independence Day torch in Israel.

Carasso, who drew frequent applause from the audience, told attendees that everyone has to speak up for the Jewish state.

“Even just posting a message or one video per day,” he told JNS. “You don’t have to be an influencer, but you can still make a difference if all of us can do something.”

“We see a lot of fake news on social media, especially, so we have to spread the truth because the world should hear the truth,” he said.

Carasso has spoken often about growing up in wartime Israel since Oct. 7. His videos have garnered tens of millions of views worldwide, and he has spoken to audiences from New York City to Sydney.

“I came here to share the thoughts of the children,” Carasso told JNS in San Diego. “I will come back to Israel and tell them that people from thousands of miles away support them, understand them and together, we can all use our voices.”

“At the end of the day, if all of us will stand together strong, we will show them that we aren’t afraid,” he said. “We can win.”

Carasso told attendees that it is vital to share Israel’s story with friends outside the Jewish world.

“Showing our amazing culture, our amazing people, even if it’s from a Shabbat table, showing how even strangers can make good friends, that everyone in Israel is more than welcome to come,” he said. “We talk a lot about antisemitism, fake news, but it is important to show the world also the beautiful side of us.”

One of the keys to staying above the social media muck is focusing on supporters rather than detractors, according to the 11-year-old.

“It’s all about the perspective, because as I go through the comments, I see so many people who are supporting and say, ‘Keep doing it,’” he said. “This is what I’m trying to look at, because there are so many comments that, if I read all of them, it will be horrible.”

That positivity gives Carasso the drive to help shape other “spokeskids,” who he hopes will join him, he said.

“I see children who want to use their voice, but they don’t know how,” he said. “I’m just helping them build a platform in social media, posting videos and giving them the opportunity to make a difference.”

“I see that a lot of Jewish children and teens in the United States are suffering from antisemitism but are still proud to be Jewish every single day,” he said. “They do want to do something.”

The 11-year-old said that he has received death threats and insults, but his social media posts are intended to uplift those who need them, not to persuade opponents.

“This is something that keeps me positive all the time, seeing the community all together, helping each other,’ he said. “This is the best thing ever.”