Israeli prosecutors indicted a 19-year-old eastern Jerusalem resident on Tuesday for allegedly planning to detonate a bomb near Lions’ Gate in the Old City, enter the Temple Mount compound and shoot Jews and police officers.

Mohammed al-Aza, from Beit Hanina, developed the plot approximately two years ago with the intention of killing as many people as possible, according to the indictment filed in Jerusalem District Court.

Al-Aza became increasingly interested in Islamic State following the outbreak of the war in October 2023 and later came to identify with Hamas, according to the indictment.

During this period, he watched videos documenting the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, and attended religious lessons in which he was taught, among other things, that he should fight and kill Jews, the State Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors said the suspect collected two used gas grenades to convert into explosives, surveyed security cameras and police deployments in the Lions’ Gate compound and researched bomb-making and weapons purchases online. He also downloaded files from the pro-ISIS Al-Raud website, which, among other things, explains how to manufacture explosives, according to the indictment.

Al-Aza then approached acquaintances who had studied pharmacy with questions about the materials needed for this purpose.

He also allegedly trained in mixed martial arts in the neighborhood of Issawiya in eastern Jerusalem as preparation for the attacks.

Al-Aza is charged with preparing to commit an act of terrorism constituting aggravated murder and training for terrorist purposes.

Prosecutors requested his detention pending trial.

Galilee resident faces indictment over alleged ISIS membership

Israeli authorities on Nov. 2 announced plans to indict a 21-year-old Galilee resident on charges of active membership in ISIS, following a joint investigation by the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency.

Muhammad Sweitat, of Shfaram, was arrested on Sept. 28.

According to investigators, he repeatedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, published content supporting the terrorist organization, communicated with its supporters and attempted to persuade friends to embrace its ideology.