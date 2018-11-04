Why do Middle Eastern refugees vandalize Christian structures?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has often argued that Christian Europe should admit more Muslim refugees.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has often argued that Christian Europe should admit more Muslim refugees.
- “I’ll tell you strictly Muslim-to-Muslim. These (European social workers) are funny. I don’t know why on earth they are in love with a Muslim cause that even we Muslims despise.” – Syrian migrant to the author, Lesbos, Greece.
- “The Syrian refugee crisis in lands stretching from the Middle East into the heart of Europe is another episode in a grandiose, multi-faceted Middle Eastern dilemma: Muslims in this part of the world view the Christian West as ‘evil;' yet they know Christian lands are the most decent places to live economically and politically.” — Burak Bekdil, 2015.
- Read the full article at Gatestone.