More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The ‘far-right’ is the best choice for French Jews

As an American Jew married to a French Jew, I am more worried about the French left, which won’t condemn antisemitism.

Ellie Krasne
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN)'s president Jordan Bardella delivers a speech in Paris, France during the party's 18th congress on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images.
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN)'s president Jordan Bardella delivers a speech in Paris, France during the party’s 18th congress on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images.
Ellie Krasne
Ellie Krasne Ellie Krasne
Ellie Krasne is a senior fellow at the Gevura Fund and the owner of Krasne Strategies. She holds an MA from the University of Chicago.
(July 4, 2024 / JNS)

The first round of France’s “snap” elections on June 30 resulted in a significant win for the “far-right” party Rassemblement National (RN), which garnered about 33.15% of the vote.

RN’s victory has been shocking to some but, as a Jew living in France, I see it as a response to France’s current social and economic challenges and the right choice for Jews. Recent events, coupled with my personal experience, shaped my view.

My perspective was formed partly by my mandatory civic integration class upon moving to France. Like all immigrants, I was required to take four civics courses. The class was diverse, with people from Mexico, Pakistan, Mauritius Island, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and America.

The courses covered different aspects of French life, including housing, the national healthcare system and understanding fundamental rights and liberties, such as liberté de parole (freedom of speech).

During one session, the teacher, asked, “If I draw a cartoon of Muhammad, is that allowed?” To my surprise, four women in the class, all from Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, including a finance professional with a graduate degree, argued that such a cartoon violated their “religious liberty.”

The debate lasted for 10 minutes until the teacher, who himself had a North African surname, solemnly concluded, “Good luck in France.” When it came time to sign a document stating that we, as new arrivals in France, would respect France’s values and laws, one woman complained that she should not have to respect homosexuals.

This experience was an eye-opener, revealing attitudes that I hadn’t expected to encounter so openly. The behavior I observed in that class, along with alarming events and economic issues over the past several years, likely contributed to RN’s recent victory. France has a significant immigrant population and many of France’s new arrivals use social services at higher rates than their non-immigrant counterparts and, overall, struggle to integrate.

A 2017 study showed that 31% of immigrant households use France’s public housing compared to 13% of native-born French. According to a 2019 study, 40% of men ages 18-30 who are in France illegally use taxpayer-funded health insurance specifically for illegal immigrants.

In other words, newer arrivals to France benefit from France’s generous social safety net before contributing to it. In a country with one of Europe’s highest tax rates, this does not bode well for the French economy. One can understand why the French and I, as an American living here, are concerned about our economic future—and RN offers solutions.

RN’s platform includes a commitment to “Reserve social assistance for French people and make access to solidarity benefits conditional on five years of work in France.” As with all politicians, whether or not this will happen remains to be seen. As someone who recently immigrated to France, I have no issue with the idea of receiving social assistance only after paying into the system from which I benefit.

France’s economic problems pale in comparison to its social and cultural challenges.

In late 2023, a controversy erupted in French public schools over the abaya, a traditional Islamic dress, which is forbidden in public schools under France’s laïcité (secularism) laws. Some families refused to comply and sent their daughters to school wearing abayas. This may seem surprising to Americans, but France’s secularism prohibits religious displays in government and public spaces, including public schools.

Then there is the tragic and infamous Samuel Paty case, in which a schoolteacher was beheaded after showing a cartoon of Muhammad in a school. The murderer was an 18-year-old refugee from Chechnya who was previously unknown to authorities.

Incidents like these, ranging from violating laïcité to bringing violence into the classroom, have been happening for nearly 20 years. It stands to reason that the French and French Jews want something done to stop it.

Jordan Bardella, the leader of RN, has been outspoken about the alarming issue of political Islam and the need for laïcité. He said in Le Figaro, “The time has come to defend secularism against its real enemies, not the Christmas nativity scenes but the Islamist preachers who know nothing other than the law of their prophets.”

Indeed, these are strong words, but in the wake of stabbings and murders in schools over secularism, French voters want leadership to enforce France’s secularism laws and make schools safe for students and teachers of all backgrounds.

I am Jewish and believe that enforcing existing laws equally, regardless of religion, is not a “far-right” stance; it’s about defending Western values and defend them we must.

Last summer, violent riots erupted in Paris when a minor driving a stolen car without a license refused many police orders to stop. After a car chase that wound its way through Paris, an officer shot the driver. In the days following, a northern suburb of Paris rioted and looted for days.

Crime statistics are even more telling. An INSEE study states, “In 2019, 82% of people accused by the police and gendarmerie declared themselves French and 18% foreign while they represent respectively 93% and 7% of the population in France.” In short, 18% of those committing crimes are foreigners but foreigners make up only 7% of the population.

When looking at the car chase incident and crime statistics alongside France’s social and economic challenges, many of which come from immigrant communities, one can hardly blame the French for voting for a promise to curb immigration, restore economic prosperity and rebuild social cohesion.

But RN is not without flaws.

The biggest one is, of course, party leader Marine Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen. He once said that the fact that six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust is a minor detail—an offensive viewpoint tantamount to Holocaust denial. One of RN’s founders, Pierre Bousquet, was a member of the Waffen-SS, the paramilitary Nazi combat unit. Bousquet died in 1991.

Despite its problematic origins, RN enjoys popularity among the French, as evidenced by their victory in European Union parliament elections and recent victory in the first round of “snap” elections.

Americans tut-tutting at France’s embrace of RN would be well-served to consider that Bousquet died 30 years ago, while Jean-Marie Le Pen’s Holocaust statement was made in 1987. As recently as October 2023, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left Nouvelle Union Populaire Écologique et Sociale Party, refused to condemn Hamas.

He said on social media, “All the violence unleashed against Israel and in the Gaza Strip only produces [more violence].” On the other hand, RN’s leader, Jordan Bardella, following the October 7 massacre, expressed “The most complete, unequivocal and unreserved solidarity with Israel.”

French Jews have taken note.

According to a June 6 survey, 92% of French Jews believe that Mélenchon’s party is the leading party of antisemitism. Only 49% thought the same of RN.

As an American Jew married to a French Jew, I am less worried about RN’s provenance and more concerned with the current government failing to address France’s immigration crisis and the French left that won’t condemn antisemitism. If Sunday’s elections are any indicator, French voters agree with me.

Diaspora Jewry U.S. Politics Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David