More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Hamas is responsible for Gaza, end of story

Hamas takes on jihadist groups in Gaza when they threaten its rule, but when they take aim at Israel or Egypt, it turns a blind eye.

Aug. 12, 2019
Eyal Zisser
Israeli tanks stationed near the Israeli-Gaza border on March 27, 2019. Photo by Dudi Modan/Flash90.
Israeli tanks stationed near the Israeli-Gaza border on March 27, 2019. Photo by Dudi Modan/Flash90.
Eyal Zisser
Eyal Zisser Eyal Zisser
Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University.

The four terrorists who were shot and killed Saturday morning trying to cross the Gaza border aimed to carry out a “quality attack” that could have dragged Israel and Hamas into a broad conflict neither wants.

Hamas’s claim that the terrorists were trained within its ranks but were expelled for becoming too radicalized sounds rather dubious. And yet, it’s doubtful Hamas was behind the attempted attack.

After all, Hamas has numerous means of pressuring Israel, from incendiary balloons to border riots. A grandiose terror attack would more likely than not only complicate matters for it.

This also apparently pertains to the murder of Dvir Sorek last week in Gush Etzion. The suspects in that case are members of Hamas or affiliated with it, but the organization’s leaders in Gaza remember very well how the abduction and murder of three Israeli teenagers five years ago led Israel to launch “Operation Protective Edge,” and therefore are wary of direct involvement in terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria capable of triggering a clash with Israel.

Sorek’s murder can perhaps be attributed to a localized initiative without the knowledge of Hamas headquarters, but the foiled attack on the Gaza border on Saturday was a planned operation with guiding hands who decided to give it the green light.

In the past, such attacks were carried out by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas’s junior partner in the Gaza Strip. Islamic Jihad’s headquarters is in Damascus, Syria, but it is managed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has often ordered the group to execute attacks against Israel from the Syrian Golan Heights, Lebanon and Gaza. The purpose of these attacks is to embroil Israel in a conflagration that will deflect Jerusalem’s attention away from Iran’s efforts to establish a military presence in Syria.

This time, however, Islamic Jihad also hasn’t claimed responsibility, and Israel hasn’t rushed to point an accusatory finger at the group. Under these circumstances, the primary suspects are radical Salafist groups operating in Gaza, often with help from the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula.

Hamas fights these recalcitrant jihadist groups when it identifies a threat to its rule, but in other cases—when they aim their aggression at Israel or help ISIS battle the Egyptian army in Sinai—Hamas turns a blind eye.

Hence, Israel’s message to Hamas following Saturday’s failed attack that while it doesn’t blame Hamas directly, as the sovereign entity in Gaza it bears sole responsibility for preserving quiet along the border.

Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin