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Eyal Zisser

Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Don’t be fooled by peace with Saudi Arabia
Peace with Riyadh? Definitely yes, but not at any price, and without creating false expectations like those kindled by the Abraham Accords.
Mar. 3, 2024
Eyal Zisser
Hezbollah flags just over the border in Lebanon, July 3, 2022. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Opinion
Nasrallah’s gamble has paid off, but it’s not too late to act
Jul. 17, 2023
Eyal Zisser
Hassan Nasrallah
Opinion
Nasrallah only understands force
Jul. 16, 2023
Eyal Zisser
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires. Nov. 20, 2018. Photo by Matias Lynch/Shutterstock.
Opinion
The Saudis’ pace of peace
Israel-Saudi peace will come, but Riyadh will take its time.
Jun. 19, 2023
Eyal Zisser
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Opinion
Turkish voters prefer Erdoğan’s faults
Turkey’s leader has managed to strike a delicate balancing act between East and West.
May. 21, 2023
Eyal Zisser
Israel's Iron Dome defense system fires interceptor missiles as Palestinian terrorists launch rockets from the Gaza Strip, May 2, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s containment problem
Fear of escalation and refusal to act inevitably leads to a greater crisis, as Israel’s learned in Lebanon.
May. 7, 2023
Eyal Zisser
Joint Israeli Air Force, US Air Force Drill
Opinion
It’s time for Israel to shift gears on Iran
If Israel has the capability to deal with the Iranian threat, it must place the gun on the table or use it.
Feb. 26, 2023
Eyal Zisser
Flags with FIFA and Qatar 2022 World Cup logos wave in the wind. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.
Opinion
How Qatar already won the geopolitical World Cup
The Qataris have succeeded on at least one score—many regional leaders came specially to take part and get a closer look at the event.
Nov. 23, 2022
Eyal Zisser
Palestinian gunmen attend the funeral in Jenin of Muhammad Saban, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, Sept. 6, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Another intifada is just around the corner
Judea and Samaria is on fire, and Israel should not be caught off guard if another full-fledged uprising takes place.
Sep. 11, 2022
Eyal Zisser
Hassan Nasrallah
Opinion
Hezbollah’s September deadline could lead to war
Nasrallah is not the adventurous or gambling type, but it appears he is no longer bound by the lessons of 2006.
Aug. 28, 2022
Eyal Zisser
Negotiators meet in Vienna to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, May 2021. Source: Enrique Mora/European External Action Service/Twitter.
Opinion
Iran is already nuclearized, so why do we need a deal?
It’s no longer a question of keeping the ayatollahs from developing a nuclear bomb, but of buying time to prepare for a nuclear Iran.
Aug. 21, 2022
Eyal Zisser
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