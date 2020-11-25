More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The major significance of Netanyahu’s ‘secret’ Saudi trip

The Israeli prime minister has been pursuing regional peace over the course of many years, openly and behind the scenes, and it’s paying off.

Fiamma Nirenstein
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the White House, on March 14, 2017. Credit: White House Photo/Shealah Craighead.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the White House, on March 14, 2017. Credit: White House Photo/Shealah Craighead.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
(Nov. 25, 2020 / JNS)

Despite the purposeful fog surrounding it, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting on Sunday night with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the seaside town of Neom shines with historical brightness.

Though another of the many Saudi princes, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, denied in a tweet denied the existence of the meeting, everyone now knows that it took place. Everyone also takes it to indicate that the Saudis are on the verge of joining the coalition of Muslim-majority countries—Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and also Sudan—that have reached peace agreements with Israel. The meeting also signified Riyadh’s most urgent order of business: to urge the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden not to re-enter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran from which U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

According to the official version of the visit, the Saudis only met Pompeo. But Israeli media reported that Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia on a Gulfstream IV private jet owned by Israeli businessman Udi Angel—a plane that the prime minister had used for previous secret trips abroad.

Netanyahu took off at about 6 p.m. on Sunday from Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport and flew south along the eastern coast of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula before heading to Saudi Arabia’s northwestern Red Sea coast. He was accompanied by Mossad director Yossi Cohen.

One can surmise that Netanyahu, with the assistance of Pompeo, discussed the terms of a forthcoming normalization agreement with a country that has been the historical-ideological leader of Islamic fundamentalism—the land of Osama bin Laden, the Hajj and the Casbah—the place where every Muslim is obliged to make a pilgrimage in his lifetime to purify his soul.

Nothing could be more revolutionary. Saudi Arabia is the leading Sunni state in the Middle East, along with Egypt. It is also home to those who previously engaged in the worst bans against and delegitimization of the Jewish state, but then, with its peace plans of 2002 and 2007, opened the door to peace under certain conditions.

Israel spotted and tried to take advantage of this slightly open door.

Today, the real question is whether or not the preconditions for a resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict have expired, as they have on the part of the other Muslim countries that recently signed normalization agreements with Israel—through the abandonment of the burden of a “two states for two people” prerequisite.

The peace put in motion through the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords was made possible as a result of the mutual self-interest of Israel and many Arab nations—to create a bloc against a nuclearizing Iran (and imperial Ottoman designs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan), while advancing and flourishing technologically, to enable them to be the vanguard of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. It is a vision that Pompeo and Netanyahu are confident cannot be stopped by the new American administration in name of the old Palestinian paradigm.

Netanyahu has been pursuing this kind of regional peace over the course of many years, openly and behind the scenes. It’s remarkable how he determined he has been about what seemed like an impossible dream after his ultimately having won the battle to undo the JCPOA, which former U.S. President Barack Obama signed and in which he placed faith.

The revelation of Netanyahu’s trip to Saudi Arabia irritated Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz—his “unity government” coalition partner slated to rotate with him as premier, and who reportedly was kept in the dark about the whole thing. Gantz referred to Netanyahu’s having engaged in such a meeting without informing the Cabinet or defense establishment as “irresponsible.”

Gantz, meanwhile, decided to appoint a state commission of inquiry into the $2 billion deal for Israel’s purchase of submarines from Germany, after allegations that Netanyahu may have profited from it. Netanyahu, who has been interviewed as a witness, but not a suspect, in the case, called Gantz’s move a political attempt to remove him from power.

There is no Israeli politician who doesn’t view these intersecting events as a pretext for early elections.

Despite accusations on the part of his rivals to the contrary, however, Netanyahu has been concentrating with incredible determination on two main issues. One is COVID-19, the rate of which is decreasing, even as children return to school. And despite the many and varied policy arguments within the so-called “Coronavirus Cabinet,” Israel has reverted to its previous place in the world as a country handling the pandemic relatively well. This has enabled Israelis to wait for the imminent vaccines with a measure of tranquility.

The second is regional peace, which Pompeo’s visit to Israel—as part of his 10-day, seven-nation tour to Europe and the Middle East—has strengthened. Indeed, even as many viewed it as a kind of final trip after Trump’s defeat in the Nov. 3 election, the secretary of state reiterated his administration’s dedication to the “Peace to Prosperity” vision.

This vision is not only strategic, but contains an apt ideological element that can be seen in the choice of the name “Abraham” for the peace accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as well as between Israel and Bahrain.

Abraham is the father of the three monotheistic religions. If Israel is accepted by the Islamic “ummah” as part of its original heritage—if the three religions are going to stand together against the dogmas of Islamist warfare—then Trump, Pompeo and, of course, Netanyahu can say that they have given a genuine and durable gift to humanity.

Journalist Fiamma Nirenstein was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-13), where she served as vice president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies. She served in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and established and chaired the Committee for the Inquiry Into Anti-Semitism. A founding member of the international Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 13 books, including “Israel Is Us” (2009). Currently, she is a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Middle East Iran Benjamin Netanyahu Abraham Accords
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar