The Temple Mount ‘status quo’ in 2026: What’s next?

The term “status quo” as it relates to the Temple Mount is officially obsolete. The facts on the ground are evolving so rapidly that the phrase no longer really applies.

When I last penned an opinion piece on this volatile topic a decade ago, the dynamics of the site were entirely different. For years, any shift on the mount favored only the Arab community, dictated by the heavy-handed oversight of the Jordanian Waqf. Visiting Jews and Christians were subjected to routine intimidation, harassment and immediate removal by authorities for the “crime” of whispering a prayer.

While the Israeli Antiquities Authority strictly enforced its laws against uncovering biblical archaeology there, the waqf was quietly permitted to use heavy machinery to bulldoze through the holy site, a concession made by past Israeli leadership and the Obama administration to placate threats of violence. This resulted in the unilateral construction of three unauthorized mosques, including the massive underground El-Marwani Mosque.

Now, however, a paradigm shift in another direction has been underway, and it’s nothing short of miraculous. Indeed, a new era of religious liberty was to follow.

The turning point began building in 2015, when a Jerusalem court upheld the fundamental right to Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, setting off a chain reaction that has slowly dismantled restrictions for religious Jews and Christian tourists alike. What started as a trickle has become a roaring wave of religious tolerance and prayer.

In 2018, Jewish worshippers were finally authorized to pray in designated areas, thereby affirming a new, more inclusive approach. Since then there has been a progressively rising trend, and the results are staggering: Last year alone, more than 68,000 Jews ascended the mount to worship—a 22% explosion over the previous year, spanning a massive cross-section of Israeli society.

Today, daily prayer quorums (minyans or minyanim in Hebrew) meet openly during morning and afternoon hours on the eastern perimeter behind the Dome of the Rock, complete with authorized prayer sheets and prostration—Jewish rituals not witnessed on the Temple Mount for centuries. If this trend continues, the area could one day represent the future of religious toleration in Israel, and perhaps be a beacon for that eventuality throughout the entire world.

The profound impact of this shift was brought home to me recently in Jerusalem’s Old City during a conversation with an Arab tour guide. He noted that the mount has become significantly quieter and less attended from the Arab side, and proceeded to offer me an astonishing explanation: “Ever since they started seeing Jews bowing all the way to the ground, they realized that the Jews actually respect the site and are genuinely praying without political incentive. Seeing the ‘real Jews,’ i.e., the ultra-Orthodox in black hats, and not just the ‘settlers in sandals,’ bowing to God changed their perspective.”

But don’t be fooled. This is not a modern anomaly; it is the fulfillment of a long-standing Jewish dream and a miraculous return to a historical reality that is anchored in powerful religious and historical precedent.

Following the 1967 Six-Day War, Chief Rabbi Shlomo Goren envisioned a dedicated Jewish prayer space on the Temple Mount. Decades later, the late Sephardic Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu submitted official blueprints to the Knesset for a Jewish house of prayer in the open northeastern sector, declaring that the Children of Israel could finally enter the permitted areas in holiness and purity according to Jewish law.

Today, that dream has been revived. An amuta (nonprofit organization) has officially resubmitted revamped architectural drawings and halachic rulings to the Knesset for a small synagogue, designed to be accessed discreetly from outside the Eastern Wall—adjacent to the Golden Gate and nowhere near the Muslim shrines.

Skeptics continue to ask me, though: Is there a precedent for a synagogue existing alongside Muslim structures on the mount? History answers with a resounding yes:

• The Persian Era (613 C.E.): Following the ousting of the Byzantines, a Jewish house of worship, including an altar, was immediately re-established by the new governor, King Khosru II, as documented by the renowned Jewish poet Rabbi Elazar Kalir.

• Early Muslim Rule (638 C.E.): Caliph Umar permitted Jews to pray on the mount without interference, half a century before the Dome of the Rock was built. Even the gradual metamorphosis of the Temple Mount into Islam’s third holiest site didn’t result in a total exclusion of Jews from the location (see Jacob Mann, The Jews in Egypt and in Palestine under the Fatimid Caliphate).

• The Golden Age of Coexistence: For centuries under Fatimid rule in the early Muslim period, a wooden synagogue operated actively on the sacred compound. Pilgrims left Hebrew inscriptions on the internal walls of the Golden Gate (still visible today). This fact was also substantiated by a Karaite sectarian by the name of Solomon ben Jeroham, who lived in Jerusalem between 940 and 960, affirming that “the courtyards of the Temple were turned over to them and they [the Jews] prayed there for many years.”

• Mamluk and Ottoman Periods: Renowned medieval Jewish authorities like the Radbaz (1479‒1573) documented that Jerusalem’s Jews regularly ascended the Mount to pray with absolutely zero objections from local Muslim clerics (Responsa of the Radbaz, vol. 2, 691).

History, therefore, proves that a shared space for prayer on the mount is not a pipe dream. It is a proven, historical formula for stability.

For the Israelis, the true wonder of the Temple Mount lies not just in what was built on the surface, but in what is poised to be revealed below. With more than 50 known underground tunnels waiting to be safely explored, the site is a treasure trove where biblical archaeology is actively coming to life.

Indeed, if the current momentum is any indication, the next decade will not necessarily bring more conflict, but a glorious redefinition of the true status quo, a return to a holy house of prayer to be a permanent symbol of peace for all peoples. By replacing political agendas of forced exclusion with strength, mutual respect and genuine religious liberty, the Temple Mount is positioned to become the ultimate global beacon of faith.

It will ultimately stand as a place where Jews, Muslims, Christians and all well-meaning people can worship God Almighty in unprecedented peace.

May it be realized in our days.