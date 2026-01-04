More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

How Jane Goodall brought her work and wisdom to Israel

She loved how a frog with a funny name could save an ecosystem at risk of extinction in the Jewish state.

Itai Roffman
Jane Goodall and Itai Roffman
Jane Goodall and protégé Itai Roffman of the Max Stern Yezreel Valley College in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of Itai Roffman.
Itai Roffman
Itai Roffman Itai Roffman
Itai Roffman, Ph.D., is co-executive director of the Jane Goodall Institute Israel, as well as a researcher and senior lecturer at the Max Stern Yezreel Valley College in Israel.
(Jan. 4, 2026 / JNS)

How does one begin to describe Jane Goodall’s legacy to the world?

Few people in history have saved more individual animals or wildlife species from extinction and restored or protected more environments. In fact, conservation of the environment has been globally defined by her measures and moral compass.

Goodall, who died on Oct. 1 at the age of 91, was a U.N. messenger of peace, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a Dame of the British Empire. She touched millions upon millions of lives and inspired a love of nature for generations.

In 65 years of her field research observing chimpanzee cultures at the Gombe Stream Reserve (now a UNESCO World Heritage Site), she revolutionized the natural sciences and humanities, opening career paths for women. She was a groundbreaking scientist, conservationist, humanitarian, ethologist, anthropologist and nature-rights activist.

It is an immense public loss. But for me, it is also a very personal one.

My story with Jane began when I was in high school, an avid young naturalist obsessed with reading books about nature and wildlife.

One title in my library was her work, In the Shadow of Man. I saw on its final page a list of addresses of the various Jane Goodall Institutes. I contacted a few of the offices. The organizations in Germany and the United Kingdom forwarded my letters to Jane; it turns out that she was excited to hear of my love of frogs and wetland protection.

From then on, she started directly communicating with me. She encouraged me to establish her “Roots & Shoots” environmental humanitarian movement for youth in the State of Israel.

I told her that I was heartbroken to see a wetland next to my school in Herzliya being drained for real estate purposes, so I took action. I approached the then-mayor, Yael German, and asked her to protect the wetlands for the endangered species living there. She asked me to tell her what rare species I was referring to. I said the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) red-listed the endangered Syrian cat-eyed spadefooted frog (or Syrian spadefoot toad).

Scientists from Tel Aviv University confirmed my observations, and the mayor fought for nine years to stop its development. Now Herzliya Park, it is a municipal reserve and recreation area. Jane loved how a frog with a funny name could save an ecosystem at risk of extinction in Israel.

Jane shared that story in some of her lectures and requested more updates on my activities over the years. It led me into a life of wanting to spread her message that “every individual matters, every individual has a role to play, and every individual makes a difference.”

From then on, Roots & Shoots began with my coordinating beach clean-ups and raising awareness about chimpanzees suffering at the hands of humans. This led to my meeting Jane in person for the first time in 2002, when I was invited by Fauna Foundation chimpanzee sanctuary in Chambly, Montreal, Canada. At the sanctuary, I met their resident chimpanzees, saved from horrific biomedical research and given a lifetime safe home.

She was able to convince the directors of the National Institutes of Health to stop chimpanzees from being used in biomedical work. In 2013, Congress passed the CHIMP Act for laboratory chimpanzees to be transferred to federal sanctuaries for the remainder of their lives.

Jane loved Israel and the Middle East, with Jerusalem as the religious heart of the world. She felt it was truly symbolic for humanity that peace be manifested there. Her Roots & Shoots youth movement for projects supporting humans, wildlife and the environment embodies positive action for peace.

She knew the history of Israel and the Palestinians, and longed for both to have self-determination and a sustainable existence.

After the horrors of the Hamas-led massacre in Jewish communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Jane immediately exhibited her concern, which continued through the war. She lit candles for our health, praying for peace. She sent us messages of strength while we huddled in bomb shelters as ballistic missiles flew from Iran last June. Both the parents and grandparents of a Jane Goodall Institute Israel colleague from the Max Stern Yezreel Valley College were murdered on Oct. 7, and Jane wrote her a long, comforting letter on such an unimaginable loss.

Jane wanted to establish the Jane Goodall Institute of Israel since the time we first met, but once I found the enriching academic home of the Max Stern Yezreel Valley College, we knew this was the place. Located downhill from Nazareth and up the road from Armageddon, Jane loved the symbolism of it for promoting her legacy and vision for Israel and the region. With JGI Israel based at the college, students and faculty conduct projects, research and exhibits that fulfill her dream of historic ecological restoration, sustainable living, acknowledgement of the wildlife/ecosystem rights and cultures from modern day to prehistoric times, showing that we are all connected.

The college students sprout rare and endangered endemic Israeli wildflower, bush and tree seeds, and plant them in our ecological restoration plots on campus and in the field. They also create frog/toad, papyrus and lily ponds as part of our wetland restoration, as described in Jane Goodall’s Israel Institute inauguration video, attached at a conference in 2022.

She was deeply concerned with the status of ecosystem collapse and species extinction in Israel and the region. She called for a historic ecological restoration plan for Israel to be expanded to the entire region, with replanting open savannah acacia woodland in the desert south, and diverse species Mediterranean forests in the center and north, cut down by the Ottomans to build the Transjordan Railroad. This, along with reflooding wetlands drained during the British Mandate period and by Jewish pioneers arriving back in Israel after the Holocaust.

Through the years, Jane was equally concerned with the destruction of the Amazon rainforest as she was with relic wetlands still being drained for development in Israel. She always mentioned nature as a source of healing for the heart, mind and soul—demonstrating how all living beings have the spark of life and should be treated with respect.

The college aims to translate her books into both Hebrew and Arabic. We look forward to keeping and promoting her legacy.

Education Syria
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, welcomes radio host Sid Rosenberg during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 16, 2025, in Washington. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Netanyahu congratulates Sid Rosenberg on Hall of Fame induction
The Israeli prime minister praised the New York radio host as a “voice of truth for Israel” in a video message ahead of the ceremony.
September 15, 2026 03:22 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
Poll: 72% of Israeli Jews want Gaza security perimeter
Most are open to several years of IDF rule in the Strip; Netanyahu leads rivals on suitability to serve as prime minister.
September 15, 2026 05:48 AM
Canaan Lidor
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
U.S. News
Trump: Hamas willing to give up its weapons
Likud says IDF operations in Gaza led to release of captives, rejects Jared Kushner’s claim regarding Doha strike.
Sept. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Charlotte Knobloch gives a speech during the “Julius-Hirsch-Preis” 2024 awards ceremony at the Community Centre of the Jewish Community of Munich, Germany, Oct. 13, 2024. Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images for DFB.
World News
Death threat directed at prominent Munich Holocaust survivor
Charlotte Knobloch, who leads the city’s Jewish community, canceled her attendance at a book launch following the incident.
Sept. 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Breaking News
07:44
Fugitive member of Palestine Action convicted over 2024 Elbit break-in
07:27
COGAT: More than 24,000 tons of medical supplies entered Gaza since ceasefire
07:03
Netanyahu to Eisenkot: Cancel surplus-vote deal with Yair Golan over ‘NAZA’ film
06:46
Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s party from Knesset election
06:34
Samaria: IDF arrests Palestinian taxi driver after suspected ramming
06:24
Air-raid alerts activated in Mecca amid Houthi escalation
06:07
IDF strikes kill two Hamas terror commanders
05:45
UKMTO: Ship hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz
05:24
Iran security council secretary: No talks with US until Tehran’s conditions met
05:08
Dolphin returned to sea by Tel Aviv beachgoers despite injury risk
04:43
Danon marks Abraham Accords anniversary with call to expand ‘circle of peace’
04:25
Poll: 72% of Jewish Israelis reject Gaza pullout without buffer zone
04:07
Israeli Health Ministry issues winter guidelines, urges early flu shots
03:46
IDF destroys 32 Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon aimed at Israel
03:28
Saudi crown prince meets CENTCOM chief as Houthi attacks intensify
03:03
Hormuz shipping traffic drops to four commodity vessels
02:48
Herzog attends Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:27
Shin Bet, police arrest Arab-Israeli teen accused of planning terror attack
02:05
IDF chief orders measures against ‘blood libel’ film ‘NAZA’
01:44
Pentagon watchdog: Iran war caused US munitions shortfall
01:26
Israel arrests senior Fatah terrorist operative in Tulkarem
18:41
California man pleads guilty to bombing courthouse in 2024
16:28
Mahmoud Khalil, others sue Columbia alleging anti-Palestinian bias
14:36
‘Free Palestine’ graffiti at student 9/11 memorial on California State University campus
14:33
Oil prices in US will drop ‘as soon as the military conflict with Iran is over,’ Trump says
14:27
United States sending weapons ‘daily’ to MidEast forces, Trump says
14:06
Saudi Arabia discovers 114 million tons of uranium ore in Medina
13:45
US ‘on top of’ Houthi activity in Red Sea, Vance says
13:01
Gulf states, Iran postpone talks
12:21
Sunni cleric, who was ‘active’ in fight against Zionism, reportedly killed in Iran
10:09
Netanyahu to depart for UN General Assembly on Sept. 23
09:44
Sakhnin man gets four years for transferring suspected terror funds to Judea and Samaria
08:52
IDF spokesman calls on ‘NAZA’ filmmakers to screen anti-Israel documentary in full
08:33
Israel blasts Norway over proposed ban on trade with Judea and Samaria towns
08:03
Israeli forces foil drug-smuggling attempt near Jordan border
07:42
Top Israel Police official admits seeking info on Netanyahu family from journalist
07:22
Top AfD official condemns death threats against Holocaust survivor
07:02
Iran accuses Austria of ‘blatant abuse of power’ over atomic chief’s exclusion
06:41
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Hamas planned to mark Oct. 7 anniversary ‘with more blood’
06:21
Norway proposal could impose 3 years in prison for Judea, Samaria trade
06:01
Munich Jewish leader threatened after call to ban AfD party
05:41
Sa’ar thanks Colombia’s president for synagogue visit
05:20
Netanyahu thanks Modi for Rosh Hashanah wishes, hails Israel-India ties
05:02
Herzog salutes Israeli windsurfing, judo champions
04:44
Israeli culture minister calls to strip citizenship from ‘NAZA’ filmmakers
04:21
Yehuda Aharon Widawski, Holocaust survivor, dies at 107
04:01
Likud pushes back on Kushner’s account of Gaza talks
03:52
Israel FM cites study finding anti-Israel bias in NYT Gaza coverage
03:41
IDF ‘categorically rejects’ ‘NAZA’ allegations, questions credibility of anonymous sources
03:21
Israeli FM raises PA terror payments with New Zealand counterpart
More Updates
JNS TV
Strait of Hormuz Iran Houthis
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iran and the Houthis turned AI into a weapon
September 15, 2026 06:25 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt
Paul Bachow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Genocide accusations in a mirror
Paul Bachow