Has America turned away from decency?

Antisemitism has been normalized in America. Antisemitic Democratic Socialists, Islamists, including those in Congress, and others like former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his allies on the far-right have been appeased. Israel, a loyal and effective ally of the United States, has been exclusively targeted for abuse while enemies of America have been either ignored or excused.

The Trump administration reacted defensively and rather poorly when concerns were raised regarding candidates with Muslim Brotherhood connections, such as senator-elect in Michigan Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and his ilk, whose positions include cutting off aid (particularly military aid) to Israel.

In classic antisemitic fashion, El-Sayed has declared, “We’re paying $5 for gas. We’re paying more for groceries because of a war we should not be fighting, at the behest of whom? The government of Israel.”

A key aspect of antisemitism is the application of a “double standard” to Israel.

Some examples: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan received $1.62 billion from American taxpayers in fiscal year 2025. Egypt received close to $1 billion in economic and military aid. Yet neither country contributes anything to America’s security, while Israel does. So, where are the protests?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Nov. 3, Election Day, that Washington would cut off aid to Israel by the end of 2026. “We won’t be paying anymore to Israel,” he said during an interview with Fox News.

The tenor of Trump’s words suggested a form of punishment or, at best, an apology for supporting an American ally.

What was questionable was not his statement, in as much as there has been an agreement reached with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to forgo America’s $3.8 billion in annual aid, but rather the timing of the announcement.

While Trump’s announcement was poorly timed, U.S. Vice President JD Vance essentially blamed the Republican Party’s defeat on the Iran war and Israel.

According to Vance, a pollster whose predictions closely matched the election results asked former Trump supporters what would persuade them to return to the Republican Party.

The four leading responses, which Vance said accounted for nearly all the answers, were: 1) End the war. 2) Focus on the cost of living and inflation. 3) Put America First. 4) Change America’s relationship with Israel.

Vance stated, “Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats.”

The Democratic Socialists of America is a growing cancer on the American body politic.

Vance’s posturing serves two purposes: First, he seeks to validate his antisemitic and anti-Israel friend Carlson, who commands a large following on the right.

His second purpose is to facilitate his election as president of the United States in 2028 by bringing back wayward Republicans and possibly recruiting anti-Israel Democratic Party voters.

On the left, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is a growing cancer on the American body politic. It is platforming not only failed communist and socialist agendas, but also antisemitic, anti-American, and anti-white positions.

The DSA seeks to transform the American way of life by abolishing its Protestant work ethic and replacing it with “free everything,” which is economically unsustainable and would lead to class warfare.

David Harsanyi recently wrote in the New York Post, “Most ‘Free Palestine’ activists can barely hide their contempt for the United States. … One common belief among DSA candidates seems to be that the 3,000-plus Americans who lost their lives on 9/11 had it coming.”

Indeed, many DSA candidates campaigned with podcaster Hasan Piker, who infamously claimed that America deserved 9/11, rather than denouncing him.

Harsanyi continued, “What wasn’t inevitable is this trend of Third World hatreds and ideologies being popularized within one of our two major political parties. And, no, mainstream Democrats aren’t meekly surrendering to these socialists: They’re actively pursuing the extremists’ support.”

I couldn’t have said it better.

It appears as if Vance is seeking to emulate those Democrats, at least when it comes to Israel.

At a time when antisemitism is raging in America, Vance has added fuel to the fire with his appeasement of Iran and blaming Israel for the mistake of trusting the ayatollah regime and their “peaceful intentions.”

Vance is partially responsible for halting the military campaign that could have shortened the war and ended the deadly reign of the Islamic Republic over the Iranian people. What was needed was another sustained military push to end the war in victory. It didn’t happen.

The truth is that actions taken by the Trump administration, such as its tariff wars, which resulted in higher prices at supermarkets and fuel pumps, factored into the election as much as the war with Iran.

The danger of normalizing hatred and scapegoating is a lesson that should have been learned in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Decency requires combating such evils, not appeasing them.