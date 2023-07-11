More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

An Israeli constitution is just an excuse

Opponents of judicial reform are making an offer they cannot deliver, nor do they wish to.

Martin Sherman
Protesters block Route 1 between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem over the Israeli government's judicial reforms, Feb. 9, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Protesters block Route 1 between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem over the Israeli government’s judicial reforms, Feb. 9, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He is the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team, and a participant in the Israel Victory Project.
(July 11, 2023 / JNS)

“I don’t think it is right for the Supreme Court to change fundamental things in accordance with what it refers to as the judgment of ‘the reasonable person.’ That’s an amorphous and completely subjective definition that the Knesset never introduced to the legal code.” — Yair Lapid, articulating his opposition to the reasonableness clause

“If the reasonableness clause is abolished, all lines will have been crossed. It will demolish the authority of the Supreme Court and our democratic structure.” — Yair Lapid, articulating his support for the reasonableness clause

As the obsessive, borderline-maniacal Bibi-phobic opponents of judicial reform continue with their destructive and lawless demonstrations-cum-riots on the streets of Israel, a new demand is emerging as a panacea-like balm for the nation’s tribulations.

It is the idea of adopting a constitution for Israel. Proponents suggest that such a constitution would placate the demonstrators who oppose any and all of the coalition’s legislative initiatives.

Seductive and deceptive

A constitution for Israel is a seductive idea. It evokes the idea of emulating the United States, the leader of the democratic world. But it is also a highly deceptive notion, far more declarative than substantive.

Indeed, the existence of a constitution is no guarantee of individual rights, civil liberties or any of the enlightened goals that opponents of judicial reform profess to cherish. A brief jaunt through Google reveals that countries such as the USSR (and later, the Russian Federation), North Korea and Upper Volta (later Burkina Faso) all boast constitutions that include(d) an array of lofty human rights. The demonstrators are very unlikely to endorse any of these states as a model democracy for Israel to emulate.

Thus, it should be clear to any serious student of political science that an authentically substantive constitution cannot, in and of itself, create societal values. On the contrary, it can only reflect them. If it does not, it will remain nothing more than a worthless piece of paper.

Reflective not creative

Just how irrelevant the text of a constitution can be when it does not rest on values a society embodies is vividly portrayed by the 1991 Rwandan Constitution. It was formulated just three years prior to the brutal genocide that ripped through that luckless country and read in part, “The National Council for Development, meeting as Constituent Assembly … faithful to democratic principles and concerned about ensuring the protection of human rights and promoting respect for fundamental freedoms, in accordance with the ‘Universal Declaration of Human Rights’ … does establish and adopt this Constitution for the Republic of Rwanda.”

Of course, the terrible carnage that followed soon after the adoption of this constitution underscores the staggering distance that can separate noble words and benign intentions from gory realities.

To illustrate the point, consider Article 31 of Burkina Faso‘s 2015 Constitution, which proclaims, “Burkina Faso is a democratic, unitary and secular State. Faso is the republican form of the State.”

Yet Human Rights Watch painted a dour picture of the situation on the ground: “Burkina Faso’s human rights situation seriously deteriorated in 2022 as deadly attacks by Islamist armed groups against civilians surged, military forces and pro-government militias committed violations during counterterrorism operations and political instability deepened as a result of two military coups.”

So much for the “democratic,” “unitary” and “secular” state optimistically set out in Burkina Faso’s constitution.

Structure vs. substance

This disconnect between the formal structure of a national polity and its substantive political routine is also demonstrated by the example of Pakistan.

The formal structure of the Pakistani political system has many similarities with that of the U.S. It has a bicameral legislature, a federal system of government, a president elected separately from parliament and a constitution that purports to ensure civil rights.

Yet Pakistan ranks 102nd out of 164 counties in the 2023 Democratic Index Rankings. Significantly, the US ranks 26th, below Israel in 23rd place.

The converse of this paradox is no less telling. Just as a formal constitution is no guarantee of substantively democratic governance, the lack of a formal constitution does not necessarily mean a lack of democratic governance.

Thus, eminently democratic countries such as New Zealand, Britain and Canada—like Israel—do not have a formal constitution. Yet this has not prevented them from providing their citizens with political freedoms and human rights that are among the most comprehensive in the world.

Nothing but a red herring

Of course, raising of the issue of a constitution as a potential way out of the political impasse over the future of Israel’s legal system is nothing but a red herring. A constitution has been an elusive ideal in Israel from its very inception. Indeed, Israel’s Declaration of Independence stipulates that a constitution should be drawn up by Oct. 1948. Yet for three-quarters of a century no constitution has been adopted because of hitherto unbridgeable divides in Israeli society.

Nonetheless, for almost eight decades, despite not having a formal constitution, Israel has developed, progressed, prospered and withstood changes of government, political assassination, grave external threats and internal unrest. It has done so while preserving its democratic values and its people’s material well-being.

In principle, a formal constitution may be a worthy objective, but its absence hardly precludes democratic governance or economic development. Moreover, opponents of judicial reform know full well that just as no agreement can be reached with them on the reforms, no agreement can be reached with them on the content of a constitution. Debates over a constitution would go well beyond the nature of the judicial system and extend to all aspects of Israeli society, on which the public is just as divided.

Clearly, the idea of adopting a formal constitution for Israel in exchange for dialing down the maliciously and mendaciously choreographed protests against judicial reform is nothing but a devious deception to delay the reforms themselves. It is an offer that those proposing it cannot deliver, nor do they wish to.

As such, it should be robustly rebuffed.

Judicial Reform Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David