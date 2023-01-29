More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Death, courtesy of the Supreme Court

Israeli judicial reform is an inevitable result of the ongoing erosion of public trust in the legal system.

Martin Sherman
Israeli Supreme Court
Israeli Supreme Court justices arrive for a hearing in Jerusalem on the appointment of Shas leader Aryeh Deri as a government minister, Jan. 5, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman Martin Sherman
Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He is the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team, and a participant in the Israel Victory Project.
(Jan. 29, 2023 / JNS)

According to the University of Haifa’s annual index for public sector performance, the public’s level of trust in the Israeli judicial system is at the lowest level since the index was first published in 2001. — i24News, Nov. 6, 2018.

After a decade in which left-wing voters expressed 44% confidence in the judiciary, their confidence has eroded since 2017 to 25% in 2020. — Haaretz, June 4, 2020.

Israel is now engulfed in a tumultuous public dispute between advocates of sorely needed reform of the country’s legal system and their increasingly strident opponents.

Waxing ever more vehement and venomous, these opponents are engaged in a desperate last-ditch effort to preserve the remaining vestiges of their waning political power. They seek to freeze the current reality, which allows them—despite their minuscule and diminishing electoral support—to control much of the national decision-making process in Israel.

A litany of travesties

The arrogance and blatant double standards of the legal establishment in general and the judiciary in particular, together with an increasing number of verdicts that fly in the face of common sense, have led to a steep and ongoing erosion in public confidence in the impartiality of the courts—including the Supreme Court itself.
Indeed, the catalog of mystifying decisions is as long as it is disconcerting. The following is a far from exhaustive list:

  • The trampling of the right of the opponents of the 2005 Gaza disengagement to protest.
  • The disregard of the fact that the investigation against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was launched in flagrant disregard of explicit legal requirements—not to mention a litany of brazenly improper police and prosecution measures during the investigation itself.
  • The discriminatory prohibitions on demonstrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented ultra-Orthodox gatherings while permitting anti-Netanyahu protests.
  • The repeated overturning of government decisions aimed at stemming the flood of illegal infiltration by African migrants and its detrimental effects on the lives and livelihoods of less affluent neighborhoods in south Tel Aviv and elsewhere.

“Blaming everyone but itself…”

The well-known social activist and left-leaning law professor Yuval Elbashan warned as recently as last December, “Confidence in Israel’s justice system, once so high, has slumped, and the time has come for the system to stop blaming everyone but itself.”

Over a decade earlier, in a book entitled Towards Juristocracy published in 2004 by Harvard University Press, Professor of Political Science and Law at the University of Toronto Ran Hirschl cautioned, “In Israel, the negative impact of the judicialization of politics on the Supreme Court’s legitimacy is already beginning to show its mark. Over the past decade, the public image of the Supreme Court as an autonomous and impartial arbiter has been increasingly eroded.”

He added that “as political arrangements and public policies agreed upon in majoritarian decision-making arenas are likely to be reviewed by an often-hostile Supreme Court … the court and its judges are increasingly viewed by a considerable portion of the Israeli public as pushing forward their own political agenda.”

The current government’s proposed judicial reforms are thus an inevitable result of the ongoing erosion of public trust in the judiciary.

Victims of judicial intervention in policy

The harm that the current system inflicts on Israeli society can take very tangible and tragic forms. Perhaps the most horrific—and I use the term with careful deliberation—example came on May 2, 2004, when a young social worker, Tali Hatuel, who was eight months pregnant with her fifth child, was driving home with her four children aged two to 11 years old.

On the way, they were ambushed by two Palestinian terrorists who were lying in wait in a roadside building. From their hiding place, the terrorists opened fire, forcing Hatuel off the road. The terrorists then approached the vehicle and slaughtered all its occupants at point-blank range.

What is both staggering and infuriating about this tragedy is that the IDF had intended to demolish the building that gave cover to the murderers, because the building had been previously used by terrorists to kill Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The demolition, however, was prevented by order of the Supreme Court, which, under today’s system, is the ultimate arbiter of what is “reasonable” and “proportionate,” even in areas where its justices have no professional expertise.

The perils of unbridled authority with no responsibility

Sadly, Tali Hatuel and her four daughters paid with their lives for this absurd judicial intervention in Israel’s security policy. The justices who made the decision, of course, suffered no repercussions.

That is how things are when the judiciary has overriding authority but zero responsibility.

Clearly, a stop must be put to this travesty.

Dr. Martin Sherman spent seven years in operational capacities in the Israeli defense establishment. He is the founder of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a member of the Habithonistim-Israel Defense & Security Forum (IDSF) research team and a participant in the Israel Victory Project.

Judicial Reform Israeli Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Katie Wilson
U.S. News
SCOOP: Seattle mayor pledges more security for Jews during High Holidays, discusses Jew-hatred for first time since assuming office
“I know Seattle’s Jewish community is acutely aware of a rise in antisemitism and is feeling anxiety and concern,” Katie Wilson told JNS, in the mayor’s first apparent comment on rising Jew-hatred since she assumed office in January.
August 10, 2026 05:20 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Airport employees finish loading luggage and an airport jetway or boarding bridge attached to a Eurowings low-cost airline plane parked on the tarmac at Rome Fiumicino Airport at dusk in Rome, Italy on June 18, 2025. Photo by Antoine Boureau / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Italian court forces airport to ditch Israeli defense firm
The anti-drone technology provided by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is “military grade” and unsuitable for civilian use, the court ruled.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
17:38
Ontario gov creates specialized unit to prosecute hate crimes
16:36
Court appearance postponed for teen who planned to ‘kill as many Jews as possible’ at Houston synagogue
16:05
California Dem senator introduces bill for EPA-set cyber security standards for water utilities after Iranian cyber attacks
15:30
Toronto police dept charges third suspect in synagogue shooting in March
15:23
Todd Blanche sworn in as US attorney general
14:53
US Jewish medical group ‘alarmed, disappointed’ at psychology association postponing recognizing Jewish group
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
More Updates
JNS TV
Alex Traiman Josh Hasten JLMinute
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran demands, Gaza disarmament and new Saudi pact reshape Middle East
August 10, 2026 03:55 PM
Josh Hasten, Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Copper Plates: A 1,000‑year charter that anchored the Jews of Cochin
Eliezer Avraham