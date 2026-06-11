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Opinion

Elie Wiesel at 10 years: The defiance of hope

To truly honor him on this sacred milestone, we must pair our traditional eulogies with a commitment to match his daily inner strength.

Mike Igel
Holocaust survivor, author and Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel attends the Israeli Presidential Conference at the International Conference Center in Jerusalem on May 13, 2008. Photo by Anna Kaplan/Flash90.
Holocaust survivor, author and Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel attends the Israeli Presidential Conference at the International Conference Center in Jerusalem on May 13, 2008. Photo by Anna Kaplan/Flash90.
Mike Igel
Mike Igel Mike Igel
Mike Igel leads The Florida Holocaust Museum’s Wiesel Archive & Legacy Council, dedicated to stewarding the world’s largest collection of Elie Wiesel artifacts.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

On July 2, 2016, the world lost Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel. In the decade since, his absence has left a profound silence in the global conversation on human rights. As the 10th anniversary of his passing approaches, it is entirely right and necessary that we gather to offer warm eulogies and recite his wisdom.

In Jewish tradition, a yahrzeit (the anniversary of a death on the Jewish calendar; Wiesel’s falls on June 11 this year) is a sacred moment. It is a time to look back with reverence, to honor a soul and to ensure that the light they left behind continues to illuminate our lives.

These acts of remembrance are vital. They comfort us and remind us of the immense warmth he brought to a fractured world.

As the chair of the Elie Wiesel Archive and Legacy Council at The Florida Holocaust Museum, I often find myself reflecting on the staggering effort it took for him to cultivate that warmth.

Our standard commemorations are incomplete if we assume that Wiesel’s enduring optimism was easy or automatic. We look at his decades of global leadership and treat his message of hope as if it were a natural byproduct of his survival, but true hope is never cheap.

For a man who witnessed the brutal depths of human cruelty, choosing hope was a grueling, daily act of defiance. He had every reason to succumb to cynicism and abandon a world that had abandoned his people. Instead, he chose the heavier burden: He fought to keep an open heart and promote hope every single day.


When all hope is gone, Jews invent new hopes. Even in the midst of despair, we attempt to justify hope.
Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel

Today, that specific brand of hard-fought morality is urgently required as we confront a terrifying, shape-shifting resurgence of antisemitism. Humanity’s oldest bigotry has found new life—migrating from dark corners directly into our neighborhoods, civic institutions and university campuses.

This reality weighs heavily on our hearts, particularly when we consider Wiesel’s profound, lifelong love for Israel and the Jewish people. For him, the Jewish state was an existential necessity, an anchor of survival and a safe haven for a shattered people who are still rebuilding their future from the devastation of the Holocaust.

To see Israel’s legitimacy and very existence assaulted today, alongside a global spike in antisemitic vitriol, reminds us that the lessons of history are never permanently learned. They must be defended with the same stubborn devotion that he demonstrated throughout his life.

Reflecting on the unique psychological cruelty of antisemitism, Wiesel once noted in a 1974 address: We are alone, terribly alone. And sad, terribly sad. We are entering even more difficult times.”

His words remind us that antisemitism does not just threaten physical safety. It also attempts to erode identity and pride. To stand proudly with Israel and the Jewish people today is to actively refuse that imposed guilt. It is to match Wiesel’s own unapologetic love for his heritage with our own.

Faced with this rising tide of hostility, our remembrance cannot just be a passive, backward-looking exercise. To truly honor him on this sacred milestone, we must pair our traditional eulogies with a commitment to match his daily inner strength. If hope is a muscle developed through relentless engagement, then we must be willing to do the heavy lifting in our own time.

Even when confronting the darkest chapters of humanity, Wiesel insisted that despair was impermissible. He said, “When all hope is gone, Jews invent new hopes. Even in the midst of despair, we attempt to justify hope.”

This is the very essence of why, last year, The Florida Holocaust Museum established a new annual tradition. Every year on his yahrzeit, which falls this year on June 11, we convene Listening to Elie Wiesel: A Global Day of Reflection & Action. We introduced this observance because a legacy of this magnitude demands sacred reflection and momentum. It is a global invitation for classrooms, communities and individuals to move from the comfort of listening to the responsibility of action, practicing the very habits of moral courage and compassion that he left behind on the page.

We honor Elie Wiesel best at this important milestone when we accept that his memory is a comfort and a challenge.

The artifacts in our archives cannot fight antisemitism on their own. They require us to stand up, look clearly at our world and choose to care even when it is difficult. The ultimate tribute to his life is our collective decision to join him in that daily fight, protecting the dignity of the Jewish people and the humanity of all people with a defiant, warm hope that will never be extinguished.

Holocaust Europe
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