More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Biden’s antisemitism program defends antisemites

More significantly, the administration made no commitment of money to this new strategy.

Mitchell Bard
Zahra Billoo, executive director of CAIR in the San Francisco Bay Area. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Zahra Billoo, executive director of CAIR in the San Francisco Bay Area. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Mitchell Bard
Mitchell Bard Mitchell Bard
Mitchell Bard is a foreign-policy analyst and an authority on U.S.-Israel relations. He has written and edited 22 books, including The Arab Lobby, Death to the Infidels: Radical Islam’s War Against the Jews; After Anatevka: Tevye in Palestine; and Forgotten Victims: The Abandonment of Americans in Hitler’s Camps.
(May 31, 2023 / JNS)

Ultimately, the president caved into the far left and announced a strategy to fight antisemitism that gives antisemites cover. Establishment Jewish organizations rushed to praise the administration without apparently reading “The U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism” or considering its implications.

As I warned in my previous column, the strategy failed at the most fundamental level by refusing to define antisemitism unequivocally. Trying to have it both ways, the document says: “There are several definitions of antisemitism, which serve as valuable tools to raise awareness and increase understanding of antisemitism. The most prominent is the non-legally binding working definition of antisemitism adopted in 2016 by the 31-member states of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which the United States has embraced. In addition, the administration welcomes and appreciates the Nexus Document and notes other such efforts.”

This is doublespeak. It does not say that the IHRA is the definition it will use in pursuing its strategy. Worse, as many of us feared, it gives credence to the Nexus Document, which, unlike the IHRA, does not have the support of the international community. It was drafted by a handful of left-wing professors who defend anti-Zionism and double standards applied to Israel.

Since both supporters and critics of the IHRA claimed victory, the administration probably views its formulation as a successful compromise. If opponents of the internationally recognized definition believe they won, however, we have all lost.

Evidence that the administration has no intention of using the IHRA is that it is not mentioned in the White House’s fact sheet accompanying its strategy paper. It is also absent from the U.S. Department of Education antisemitism awareness campaign that was announced simultaneously.

You can’t fight antisemitism if you don’t know what it is.

By refusing to define antisemitism and trying to mollify “progressive” Democrats, the administration created serious doubts as to what it will be fighting against. Most notably, the strategy does not mention the antisemitic BDS campaign. This was undoubtedly to appease the far-left authors of the “alternative” definitions of antisemitism. The effect is to allow boycotts to proliferate and ignore one of the most significant sources of antisemitism on college campuses.

Antisemites must also be thrilled that the word “Zionism” does not appear in the strategy as they do not want the administration to acknowledge that anti-Zionism is antisemitic.

The lack of a definition is the most fundamental flaw of the strategy but not the only one.

The strategy diminishes the problem of antisemitism by equating it with other forms of bigotry. This is not a surprise given that last December, Biden established the Interagency Policy Committee on Antisemitism, Islamophobia, and Related Forms of Bias and Discrimination. The document repeatedly refers to antisemitism in the context of general bigotry and bias, even though it acknowledges that FBI data indicate 63% of religiously reported hate crimes are directed towards Jews.

And what does Islamophobia, which is mentioned 21 times, have to do with fighting antisemitism? And why would the defenders of antisemites, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), be included among the organizations the administration says committed to countering antisemitism? The fact sheet referring to CAIR says it will “launch a tour to educate religious communities about steps they can take to protect their houses of worship from hate incidents, such as instituting appropriate security measures, developing strong relationships with other faith communities, and maintaining open lines of communication with local law enforcement.” CAIR is only interested in protecting mosques; promoting accusations of “Islamophobia” to preempt discussion of radical Islam; and criticizing law enforcement because it monitors extremists and pursues Muslim terrorists.

CAIR is an organization whose executive director of its San Francisco Bay Area office, Zahra Billoo, told attendees at the American Muslims for Palestine’s Annual Convention that “Zionist synagogues,” the Anti-Defamation League, Hillel and other Jewish organizations are “enemies” responsible for Islamophobia and American police brutality. She asked the audience to “oppose the vehement fascists, but oppose the polite Zionists, too. They are not your friends.” She added, “When we talk about Islamophobia and Zionism, let’s be clear about the connections.”

And just two days before the White House announcement CAIR-NY defended a speaker who made antisemitic remarks in a commencement speech at CUNY Law School, such as “Israel continues to indiscriminately rain bullets and bombs on worshippers, murdering the old, the young, attacking the funerals and graveyards as it encourages lynch mobs.”

Kenneth L. Marcus, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights, noted that Biden’s plan “retreats from the White House’s longstanding commitment to issue regulations strengthening the civil rights protections of Jewish students.”

To its credit, the strategy recognizes the threats of online antisemitism. The reality, however, is it can’t do anything about it beyond speaking out, pleading with online platforms to take steps they have no intention of implementing, and urging Congress to hold social-media platforms accountable, which the Supreme Court will invalidate.

The administration also acknowledges that “antisemitism has become increasingly normalized in part because, far too often, there is not sufficient accountability for antisemitic speech and conduct—and, therefore, little deterrence to antisemitic expression and acts. To roll back the normalization of antisemitism, however, there should be meaningful accountability for antisemitic conduct.”

This is the correct sentiment but there is no admission the problem has been exacerbated by the inaction of both political parties. There is no reason to expect this statement to change how people like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are treated by their colleagues.

More significantly, the administration made no commitment of money to the strategy. It referred to funds for broader initiatives such as American History and Civics Education programs and strengthening the Office of Civil Rights to counter all discrimination, but nothing specifically for fighting antisemitism. The document only contained a vague mention of funding opportunities for research.

One positive statement in the strategy document is: “When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or their identity, when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is antisemitism. And that is unacceptable.”

Another is reaffirming the administration’s “unshakable commitment to the State of Israel’s right to exist, its legitimacy and its security.”

These statements contradict the views of the authors of the alternative definitions of antisemitism and should mean the administration will consider BDS supporters, many critics of Israel (such as those applying double standards), and anti-Zionists as antisemites. “Zionism,” and “Israel(i)” are used as euphemisms for Jews by today’s antisemites. However, antisemites who single out Zionists and Israel claim they don’t hate Jews, so how will the administration treat them?

I would like to commend the administration for focusing the government on antisemitism, but Biden’s predecessors should have done this long ago. The steps he has outlined are necessary but by no means sufficient.

Science and Technology U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Katie Wilson
U.S. News
SCOOP: Seattle mayor pledges more security for Jews during High Holidays, discusses Jew-hatred for first time since assuming office
“I know Seattle’s Jewish community is acutely aware of a rise in antisemitism and is feeling anxiety and concern,” Katie Wilson told JNS, in the mayor’s first apparent comment on rising Jew-hatred since she assumed office in January.
August 10, 2026 05:20 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Airport employees finish loading luggage and an airport jetway or boarding bridge attached to a Eurowings low-cost airline plane parked on the tarmac at Rome Fiumicino Airport at dusk in Rome, Italy on June 18, 2025. Photo by Antoine Boureau / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Italian court forces airport to ditch Israeli defense firm
The anti-drone technology provided by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is “military grade” and unsuitable for civilian use, the court ruled.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
17:38
Ontario gov creates specialized unit to prosecute hate crimes
16:36
Court appearance postponed for teen who planned to ‘kill as many Jews as possible’ at Houston synagogue
16:05
California Dem senator introduces bill for EPA-set cyber security standards for water utilities after Iranian cyber attacks
15:30
Toronto police dept charges third suspect in synagogue shooting in March
15:23
Todd Blanche sworn in as US attorney general
14:53
US Jewish medical group ‘alarmed, disappointed’ at psychology association postponing recognizing Jewish group
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
More Updates
JNS TV
Alex Traiman Josh Hasten JLMinute
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran demands, Gaza disarmament and new Saudi pact reshape Middle East
August 10, 2026 03:55 PM
Josh Hasten, Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Copper Plates: A 1,000‑year charter that anchored the Jews of Cochin
Eliezer Avraham