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Opinion

Cashing in on terror

If you kill a Jew and get killed (jackpot), then you get the most cash. If you stab a Jew and kill him/her but are merely wounded, then you get second prize, a lot less money.

Oct. 15, 2018
Rolene Marks
Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of fellow soldier Ronen Lubarsky, who was critically injured during an operation in the West Bank and later died from his wounds, during his funeral at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on May 27, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of fellow soldier Ronen Lubarsky, who was critically injured during an operation in the West Bank and later died from his wounds, during his funeral at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on May 27, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Rolene Marks
Rolene Marks is a journalist and commentator specializing in Israeli advocacy, global Jewish affairs, and Middle Eastern politics for JNS.org. A passionate advocate for Israel, she frequently appears on radio, television, and in print to provide insightful analysis and counter media bias. She is a member of Media Team Israel and Truth be Told, both dedicated to promoting accurate reporting on Israel. Additionally, she serves as the Chairperson of WIZO’s Hasbara Division, where she leads efforts in public diplomacy and advocacy.

It takes a lot to fell a lion.

On Sept. 16, a 17-year-old terrorist felled one of Israel and the Jewish world’s most recognized activists, the Lion of Zion Ari Fuld. Fuld was 45 and a father of four when he was slain while he shopped in a nearby supermarket. Mortally wounded from the stab wound in his back that hit a major artery, he managed to chase and shoot his murderer before succumbing to his wounds.

The Lion of Zion, who roared his support for Israel across social media and inspired legions of activists, was no more.

Lion of Zion Ari Fuld at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Source: Facebook.

TEENAGE TERRORISTS

Teenage terrorists are sadly, not a new or unusual phenomenon. Over the last two years this has been a common occurrence. Motivated by a growing hatred that is indoctrinated into them from baby-hood, these killers have claimed many innocent lives.

It is not just the steady diet of hatred that is consumed but a whole industry has grown around terrorism. It even has a fancy name that rhymes: “pay to slay.” In a nutshell, there is a scale “of benefits” that determine how much of a monthly stipend the family of a terrorist receive.

If you kill a Jew and get killed (jackpot), then you get the most cash. If you stab a Jew and kill him/her but are merely wounded, then you get second prize, a lot less money.

It is money for jam for aspiring terrorists and even comes with an instructional “how to stab for maximum casualties” video.

The “pay to slay” industry is growing so much that the Palestinian Authority has a name for the millions of dollars in supposed aid that they have re-budgeted to pay their young terrorists: The Martyr’s Fund.

DEATH DOLLARS

Foreign aid that countries earnestly donate to the Palestinians with the hope that it will go towards improving the lives of Palestinians is re-routed to the Martyr’s Fund to support this “pay to slay” economy. This is a rough breakdown of how the economy of terror funds are allocated according to an expose published in the Washington Post:

The Washington Post’s analysis showed that in 2017, $160 million was paid to 13,000 beneficiaries of “prisoner payments” ($12,307 per person) and $183 million was paid to 33,700 families in about in “martyr payments” ($5,430 per family), of which:

- $36 million is estimated to be paid to prisoners serving sentences of less than 20 years - $10 million is paid to former members of the security forces - $1 million is estimated to be paid to families of the 200 suicide bombers - $10 million is paid to the families of the Palestinians with life terms, lengthy sentences and in the security forces

ECONOMY OF DEATH

Stipends are paid to families of both prisoners and Palestinians killed in political demonstrations that turn violent where protesters are killed by non-lethal riot control methods (such as being hit by a tear-gas canister) and to individuals imprisoned for “common crimes.”

The fund also pays $106 a month in “canteen money” to all imprisoned Palestinians, including those imprisoned for non-political crimes such as car theft and drug dealing, for prisoners to spend in the prison canteen. This must be where Marwan Barghouti got his money for his chocolate he was eating during his hunger strike …

Families of individuals killed by Israeli security forces are paid stipends of about $800 to $1,000 per month. The families of convicted Palestinians serving time in Israeli prisons receive $3,000 or higher per month.

Yossi Kuperwasser, an analyst with the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, estimated that in 2017, half of the $693 million that the P.A. receives as foreign aid, $345 million, was paid out as stipends to convicted terrorists and their families.

How many schools, hospitals and other infrastructure that would be beneficial could be built with this money? Asking for a friend ….

Instead, this money continues to fuel terror. Incitement to hate and kill Jews is manifesting itself in these ongoing spates of stabbings and shootings perpetrated by teenage terrorists.

WINDS OF CHANGE

Incitement of hatred that motivates children to become stealthy killers and not nation builders falls under the remit of child abuse and the international community is starting to take notice. The United States has started to cut funding dramatically. On March 23, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Taylor Force Act (named U.S. former serviceman Taylor Force, who was killed by a terrorist in Israel) into law, which will cut about a third of U.S. foreign aid payments to the P.A.

This is on the provision that the P.A. ceases making payment of stipends to terrorists and their surviving families. Australia has followed suit. In July 2018, Australia stopped the $10 million in Australian dollars ($7.5 million U.S. dollars) in funding that had been sent to the P.A. via the World Bank, and have decided to send it instead to the U.N. Humanitarian Fund for the Palestinian Territories. The reason given was that Australia did not want the P.A. to use the funds to assist Palestinians convicted of politically motivated violence.

Other governments are starting to review their funding as well.

The Lion of Zion may have been silenced, but in his memory and for those who have been slain our voices will not be. We say loud and clear that the jig is up; perpetuating violence and terror is no longer going to be profitable.

Republished from here.

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