Balancing intention and action in the Jewish service landscape

For most of my career as a Jewish educator, I’ve been fascinated by a deceptively simple question: How do Jewish values become Jewish lives?

We spend enormous energy teaching ideas, studying texts and articulating principles, but the Jewish tradition has never been satisfied with ideas alone.

It asks more demanding questions: How do our beliefs take root in our habits? How do our values become instincts? And how do individuals become the kinds of people who naturally feel responsible for one another and the world around them?

These questions have shaped how I think about the role of education, and they are one of the reasons I admire the Jewish service movement led by Repair the World.

At its best, Jewish service is a profound expression of how Judaism enables human beings to connect, act, learn and grow.

Through the lenses of three enduring Jewish ideas—reclaiming a Judaism of doing, understanding learning as an essential companion to service and cultivating what our tradition calls the “duties of the heart”—we see that Jewish service is about far more than meeting immediate needs through one-off transactions. It is about forming people whose hands, minds and hearts are increasingly aligned with Judaism’s highest aspirations.

Here are three frameworks that can help us better understand service as a core expression of Jewish life today:

Reclaiming a Judaism of doing

We often describe Jews as the “People of the Book.” While that phrase honors our reverence for learning, it can obscure an equally essential truth: Judaism has always been a religion of doing.

The Torah is remarkably practical. It commands us to feed the hungry, welcome the stranger, care for the vulnerable, pursue justice, comfort mourners and celebrate together as a community.

Jewish ideas are rarely left in the realm of abstraction; they are translated into concrete practices. We don’t simply believe in compassion; we visit the sick. We don’t merely affirm human dignity and rights; we leave the corners of our fields for those in need.

Judaism insists that our deepest values become visible through our actions.

For example, Repair the World has helped reclaim this dimension of Jewish life by rooting Jewish identity in action. Whether planting trees in community gardens, serving meals, tutoring students, cleaning parks or responding to moments of crisis, participants encounter Judaism through tangible acts of service. Their hands become instruments of Jewish values.

Learning as an essential companion to doing

Action, however, has never stood alone. The Talmud records one of Judaism’s most famous debates: Which is greater, learning or action? The rabbis conclude that learning is greater, not because study is an end in itself, but because “learning leads to action.”

That conclusion is often misunderstood.

The rabbis are not diminishing action; they are insisting that without learning, our actions can be unformed and untethered. The more we understand the world, Jewish tradition, the communities we serve and the systems that produce injustice, the more wisely and effectively we can act.

This is why authentic Jewish service requires more than volunteering. It requires study, reflection, conversation and community. Service without reflection can become transactional. Reflection without service can become detached from reality. Jewish service asks us to move continually between learning and doing, allowing each to deepen the other.

This is why Repair the World places service at the center of Jewish wisdom and values, communal learning and opportunities for reflection, ensuring that volunteering becomes not just something Jews do, but also a way Jews grow.

Centering the duties of the heart

Jewish service reminds us that our goal is not only to change the world, but to change ourselves. Judaism is concerned not only with outward behavior, but also the cultivation of our inner lives—our intentions, character and spiritual commitments.

Jewish tradition offers a fascinating insight into how the heart itself is formed. The Sefer HaChinukh teaches that “a person’s heart follows their actions.” We often assume that we must first feel compassion before acting compassionately.

Judaism proposes something almost revolutionary: By repeatedly performing acts of kindness and responsibility, we gradually become kinder and more responsible people. Our hearts follow our deeds when our deeds are habituated and ingrained in us.

This is the logic behind Jewish ritual itself. We celebrate the festivals year after year not because repetition is redundant, but because repeated action shapes identity. We give tzedakah, recite blessings, honor Shabbat and perform mitzvot because these practices slowly cultivate the kind of people we aspire to become.

The Jewish service movement extends this ancient educational wisdom into contemporary life. Every act of service becomes more than a discrete good deed. It becomes part of forming a Jewish heart—one increasingly attuned to dignity, responsibility, humility and compassion.

This is ultimately the promise of good education.

We do not simply teach values as ideas; we create meaningful experiences through which those values are lived, reflected upon and internalized. Experience gives life to learning, reflection gives meaning to experience, and repetition transforms isolated moments into enduring commitments.