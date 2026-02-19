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The axis of instability: Iran, proxy warfare and the fragmenting Middle East

This geopolitical and economic model turns national territory into a forward operating base, while political institutions become bargaining chips in a regional chess match.

Yuval David
USS Abraham Lincoln Arabian Sea
Flight operations on the deck of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 7, 2026. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Tross/U.S. Navy.
Yuval David
Yuval David Yuval David
Yuval David is an Emmy Award–winning journalist, filmmaker and actor, as well as an internationally recognized advocate for Jewish and LGBTQ rights. He serves as a strategic adviser to diplomatic missions, international NGOs and multilateral organizations, focusing on human rights, pluralism and cultural diplomacy. He also contributes to leading international news outlets and speaks at diplomatic forums, policy conferences and intergovernmental gatherings. See: Instagram.com/Yuval_David_; Twitter.com/YuvalDavid; Linkedin.com/in/yuval-david; YouTube.com/YuvalDavid.
(Feb. 19, 2026 / JNS)

The Middle East is not moving toward resolution; it is reorganizing around instability. The defining force shaping the region today is no longer conventional interstate war, but a layered system of proxy warfare, asymmetric confrontation and strategic ambiguity led primarily by the Islamic Republic of Iran. What is emerging is not chaos but a deliberate architecture of destabilization—an axis of instability—designed to erode sovereignty, weaken state systems and challenge Western influence without triggering full-scale war.

The U.S. Intelligence Community’s unclassified 2025 threat assessment describes Iran as a state that advances its interests through asymmetric means and partners, a posture that continues to shape the region’s strategic volatility.

Iran’s doctrine is calibrated confrontation. Rather than seek conventional victory in direct interstate war, Tehran projects power through a constellation of non-state actors and aligned militias operating across Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and the Palestinian arena. That system is not an abstraction. It is operationalized as a networked campaign, designed to stretch adversaries across multiple fronts while shielding Iran’s leadership from the full costs of overt escalation. The point is not merely to threaten; it is to degrade sovereignty, to hollow out institutions and to normalize the idea that states no longer monopolize force within their own borders.

Congress’s most recent public overview of Iranian-backed groups underscores the breadth of these arenas—from Gaza, to Hezbollah-Israel escalation, to Houthi attacks on international shipping—capturing how a “surge” in such attacks has reshaped the regional security environment since October 2023.

Lebanon illustrates the structural consequences of proxy entrenchment. Hezbollah is not simply a militant organization that happens to wield political influence; it is a parallel military authority with strategic alignment to Tehran and the capacity to pull Lebanon into regional war irrespective of Lebanon’s national interest. That is the central pathology of the proxy model: It converts a sovereign state into a platform. It turns national territory into a forward operating base, while political institutions become bargaining chips in a regional chess match. When governance collapses under this burden, Iran does not lose leverage; it gains it because weakness becomes dependency, and dependency becomes control.

In the maritime domain, the proxy strategy becomes even more revealing. Iran and its partners do not merely contest borders and buffer zones; they contest arteries—sea lanes, trade corridors and chokepoints that keep economies moving. Here, deterrence is no longer confined to air defense or armored divisions. It becomes a struggle over freedom of navigation, commercial risk and the global price of instability.

In late January, U.S. Central Command issued a formal statement warning Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to avoid unsafe behavior in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing CENTCOM’s readiness to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel and commercial maritime traffic. That warning is not a routine press note, but represents recognition that Iran’s escalation toolkit increasingly targets the seams of the international system—where global commerce and regional militarization collide.

At the center of this evolving order remains the unresolved question of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The argument that nuclear diplomacy can be siloed from Iran’s regional warfare is increasingly difficult to defend. Nuclear capability, missile capacity and proxy warfare are not separate files in Tehran’s strategic cabinet; they are integrated instruments of power. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s November board report on Iran’s safeguards obligations provides a granular window into the international community’s continuing concerns, as well as the agency’s findings and documentation under the NPT safeguards framework. Even when diplomacy advances in narrow channels, Iran’s regional model persists—because the proxy network is not just leverage for negotiations. It is the method by which Tehran sustains its regional posture regardless of negotiations.

Israel’s own diplomatic and security messaging has been explicit about the convergence of these threats. In a statement in September issued through Israel’s diplomatic mission, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu framed Israel’s strategic objectives in Gaza in terms of dismantling Hamas’s military and governing capacity so Gaza “never again poses a threat,” reflecting an Israeli view that the region cannot stabilize while Iranian-backed armed governance structures remain intact.

Israel’s wider argument, consistently expressed across official channels, is that the threat matrix is integrated: nuclear ambition, missile buildup and proxy militarization function together.

Arab states, too, are articulating sovereign interests that collide directly with Iran’s posture. These statements matter because they rebut the fashionable fiction that regional concerns about Iran are merely Israeli or American narratives. The Gulf Cooperation Council’s final communiqué in December condemned Iranian escalatory actions and hostile measures, particularly regarding three islands (Abu Musa, and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs) associated with the United Arab Emirates, explicitly framing Iran’s behavior as inconsistent with de-escalation and confidence-building and calling for constructive positions under international law. The UAE has reinforced the same position in early 2026, stating that Iran’s occupation of its three islands constitutes a violation of sovereignty and the U.N. Charter, in a formal joint statement with the African Union Commission.

This is not rhetorical flourish but the language of states explaining, in diplomatic text, that Iran’s model corrodes sovereignty and threatens regional order.

What distinguishes the present moment is not merely the persistence of conflict but the normalization of instability as a governing condition. The Middle East is increasingly shaped by a continuous spectrum of confrontation—proxy warfare, maritime coercion, strategic intimidation and ideological mobilization—rather than episodic wars. Sovereignty becomes porous; alliances become transactional; deterrence becomes harder because adversaries operate below the threshold that triggers a decisive response. In that environment, the axis of instability is not a temporary crisis; it is a strategic system.

The policy implication is straightforward, even if the implementation is not. If the region is reorganizing around instability, then stability cannot be pursued as a talking point or a summit photo. It must be pursued as a strategy that treats proxy warfare as the central instrument of Iran’s regional power—and responds accordingly.

That means insisting on sovereignty as a hard security principle, not a diplomatic cliché. It means defending navigation corridors as national security interests, not merely commercial conveniences. And it means treating nuclear diplomacy as necessary but insufficient because Iran’s destabilization model does not begin at enrichment levels but with the steady conversion of weak states into platforms for non-state war.

The axis of instability is not inevitable, but it is resilient. It thrives in fractured states, unresolved conflicts and geopolitical ambiguity. Until policymakers confront this reality with clarity, coordination and strategic consistency, the Middle East will remain suspended not between war and peace, but within a persistent condition of engineered instability—an order shaped not by resolution but by deliberate disorder.

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