Agnes & Beny Steinmetz Foundation

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The foundation was founded by French-Israeli businessman Beny and his wife, Agnes, in 2007, based on their aspiring vision to help make the Israeli society more equal and robust and to provide opportunities to underprivileged children and adults.