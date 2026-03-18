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Agnes & Beny Steinmetz Foundation

Beny Steinmetz, one of Israel’s biggest entrepreneurs and philanthropists, was awarded a humanitarian prize for his work related to medical programs for the underprivileged in January 2023. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz receives humanitarian award
The foundation he runs with his wife, Agnes, operates in the areas of early-childhood education; young people at risk; health and well-being; and the arts.
Mar. 16, 2023
The Wire
Israel drops money laundering case against businessman Beny Steinmetz
According to Steinmetz’s lawyers, Nati Simchony and Ronen Rosenbloom, the decision proved that the case was “baseless” and that their client was innocent.
Jan. 13, 2023
The Wire
Leading charitable foundation marks 15 years helping Israeli society
The foundation was founded by French-Israeli businessman Beny and his wife, Agnes, in 2007, based on their aspiring vision to help make the Israeli society more equal and robust and to provide opportunities to underprivileged children and adults.
Dec. 5, 2022
The Wire
Agnes & Beny Steinmetz Foundation’s scholarship fund for Israeli college students tops $3.5 million
To date, more than 50,000 young people, around 3,000 parents and some 2,000 students have received funding from the Agnes & Beny Steinmetz Foundation’s various grants.
Nov. 1, 2022