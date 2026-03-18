MJCCA Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

The MJCCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has grown steadily since its inception, with an operating budget of $31 million per year with diverse earned income streams. Impacting tens of thousands of people annually, the MJCCA is welcoming to people of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds. The MJCCA is committed to strengthening the quality of life in Atlanta and is recognized as one of the most highly regarded Jewish community centers in the nation. Its three accredited preschools, award-winning camps, outstanding cultural events, and invigorating sports and fitness programs have engaged and connected the community for more than 100 years.