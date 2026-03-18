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The iCenter

The iCenter envisions a world where every Jewish child develops a lifelong relationship with Israel. We are rabbis, lay leaders, teachers, students, parents, teens and youth. Our work is across North America in day schools, public high schools, summer camps, synagogues, youth groups, universities and beyond. Founded in 2008, The iCenter strives to transform the professional field of Israel education. We focus on the learners, helping them develop their identities and build relationships with Israel and Israelis. We also focus on the entire system, creating a dynamic ecosystem of passionate and knowledgeable educators, rich and nuanced content, and institutions centered around their learners. With these two approaches, The iCenter moves Israel education to the heart of Jewish life.
Educators participating in the Conflict of Interests professional development program. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
The iCenter trains educators in new strategies and skills to engage learners in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Amid a polarized climate, a new cohort in The iCenter’s Conflicts of Interest program is learning to bring thoughtful, learner-centered approaches to Israel education.
Aug. 25, 2025
Birthright Israel fellows iCenter training
The Wire
Israel educators gather as new cohort of Birthright Israel Fellows
Fellows will be leading trips this summer, coinciding with Birthright Israel’s 25th anniversary, celebrating its impact on some 900,000 Jewish young adults.
Mar. 18, 2025
Glasses on a Map
The Wire
‘Pulse of Israel’ resource collection helps unpack Israel through questions and answers
The materials are designed for mature learners in high school and beyond.
Jan. 10, 2025
The iCenter
The Wire
In high demand: Jewish educators wait in line for Conflict Education
“The program challenged me to think outside the box to find new ways to think and new ways to teach,” said a participant.
Nov. 25, 2024
‘Conflicts of Interest’ participants engage in experiential learning together. Credit: Courtesy of The iCenter.
The Wire
New program helps Jewish educators address Israeli-Palestinian conflict with learners
The iCenter’s Conflicts of Interest Certificate Program provides educators with necessary tools and resources to educate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in their unique settings.
Jun. 21, 2024
iCenter
The Wire
The iCenter’s iFellows master’s concentration in Israel education welcomes new cohort
A program that aims to strengthen Israel education reimagines what that looks like and identifies Jewish leaders’ needs in the dynamic and ever evolving reality in Israel and around the world post Oct. 7.
Jun. 6, 2024
The iCenter Educator Training
The Wire
Educators face new challenges created by the Israel-Hamas war
“We need to approach the conflict and not avoid it,” said Kara Rosenwald, director of global experiences and events at the Minneapolis Jewish Federation.
Jan. 30, 2024
Birthright Israel Fellows
The Wire
Specially trained Birthright Israel trip staff ready to lead and engage at home
Birthright Israel Fellows program raises quality of educational experiences on trips and in communities.
Dec. 6, 2022
The iFellows gathering
The Wire
Graduate students convene to discuss integral role of Israel in contemporary Jewish life
iFellows program nurtures and challenges the next generation of knowledgeable and passionate educational leaders.
May. 24, 2022
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