The iCenter envisions a world where every Jewish child develops a lifelong relationship with Israel. We are rabbis, lay leaders, teachers, students, parents, teens and youth. Our work is across North America in day schools, public high schools, summer camps, synagogues, youth groups, universities and beyond. Founded in 2008, The iCenter strives to transform the professional field of Israel education. We focus on the learners, helping them develop their identities and build relationships with Israel and Israelis. We also focus on the entire system, creating a dynamic ecosystem of passionate and knowledgeable educators, rich and nuanced content, and institutions centered around their learners. With these two approaches, The iCenter moves Israel education to the heart of Jewish life.