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Momentum

Momentum is a global movement focused on the greatest influencer: the Jewish mother. Through transformational journeys to Israel, leadership fellowships, a robust multimedia platform and expansive resources for Jewish learning, Momentum inspires Jewish mothers to live their most meaningful lives and transform themselves, their families and their communities. Since Momentum’s founding in 2008, more than 23,000 individuals from 35 countries have experienced its flagship program, the Momentum Yearlong Journey. In 2023, Momentum was awarded the Jerusalem Unity Prize for its dedication to promoting unity without uniformity in Israel and across the Jewish world.

Momentum CEO Tara Brown. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Momentum appoints Tara Brown as chief executive officer
Brown has spent her career strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship, advancing Jewish communal life and mentoring the next generation of nonprofit professionals.
Oct. 26, 2025
Mothers Rebuilding Israel
The Wire
Birthright Israel, Jewish Federations, Momentum launch Mothers Rebuilding Israel
“This mission is about more than service; it is about presence, solidarity and the extraordinary strength of Jewish women,” said Lori Palatnik, founding director of Momentum.
Oct. 9, 2025
Women at the Momentum fellowship in Panama. Credit: Celine Eskenzi.
The Wire
Momentum fellowship unites Jewish women leaders from across Latin America
Diverse participants from eight countries gathered to address assimilation, antisemitism, and community leadership in isolated Jewish communities.
Aug. 10, 2025
Momentum Jewish Mothers
The Wire
Power of the Jewish mother: A conversation with Momentum’s leaders
Debbie Hochberg, current board president of Momentum, and Connie Lindenauer, its president-elect, open up about their personal journeys, the values that drive their leadership and their shared vision for Momentum’s future at this historic moment.
Apr. 25, 2025
Women Singing
The Wire
Israeli women find strength in singing
Global Jewish women’s movement Momentum and “Mothers with Meaning” partner to spread the light for the Chanukah season.
Jan. 3, 2025
Momentum Jewish Mothers
The Wire
100 American Jewish mothers visit Israel as part of emotional trip with Momentum
A delegation of Jewish mothers from eight U.S. cities took part in Momentum’s year-long Journey of Growth, connecting them with their Jewish identity and heritage.
Nov. 26, 2024
Bonnie Vozar (left), who sits on JCC Chicago’s board of directors, was inspired to take action after joining Momentum on two unity missions in November 2023 and March 2024. Since Oct. 7, she has raised more than $50,000 for the needs of female IDF soldiers. Credit: Courtesy of Momentum.
The Wire
Chicago natives initiate fundraising campaigns for Oct. 7 survivors, IDF soldiers
By tapping into their network, two women who traveled to Israel with the Momentum organization worked on fundraising campaigns that raised more than $60,000.
Sep. 5, 2024
Jewish women's movement Momentum
The Wire
Jewish women’s movement Momentum appoints Orit Mizner as COO
She will “leverage her skills in developing long-lasting partnerships to enhance the Momentum network around the world,” said CEO Ben.
Jun. 20, 2024
Momemtum Mothers Trip to Israel
The Wire
200 Jewish mothers from around the world visit Israel in a display of solidarity
Participants hailed from six countries, including the United States, Panama, South Africa, Canada and Australia.
May. 20, 2024
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