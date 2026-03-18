Momentum is a global movement focused on the greatest influencer: the Jewish mother. Through transformational journeys to Israel, leadership fellowships, a robust multimedia platform and expansive resources for Jewish learning, Momentum inspires Jewish mothers to live their most meaningful lives and transform themselves, their families and their communities. Since Momentum’s founding in 2008, more than 23,000 individuals from 35 countries have experienced its flagship program, the Momentum Yearlong Journey. In 2023, Momentum was awarded the Jerusalem Unity Prize for its dedication to promoting unity without uniformity in Israel and across the Jewish world.