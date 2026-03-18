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Chabad Young Professionals

Chabad Young Professionals (CYP) Chabad is the world’s largest network of young Jewish communities, encompassing more than 325 chapters in 62 countries worldwide. This network empowers as many as 400,000 young Jewish professionals through leadership, social and business initiatives. It also offers authentic Torah study through the CYP Academy, professional networking and innovative programs (like Met@Chabad) to connect participants to meaningful relationships, community, Jewish pride and Jewish life.
International Summit of Chabad Young Professionals
The Wire
In response to Bondi, 10 new centers announced at Chabad Young Jewish Professionals summit
“This livestream coming from New York has been immense for our community. It has given us strength beyond words,” Rabbi Mendy Ulman.
Jan. 18, 2026