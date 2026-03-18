Chabad Young Professionals (CYP) Chabad is the world’s largest network of young Jewish communities, encompassing more than 325 chapters in 62 countries worldwide. This network empowers as many as 400,000 young Jewish professionals through leadership, social and business initiatives. It also offers authentic Torah study through the CYP Academy, professional networking and innovative programs (like Met@Chabad) to connect participants to meaningful relationships, community, Jewish pride and Jewish life.