EMET: Endowment for Middle East Truth

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
This bill was written in close consultation with Director of EMET’s Program for Emerging Democratic Voices from the Middle East Hussein Aboubakr Mansour who had been imprisoned and tortured in his native Cairo for reaching out to Israelis in friendship.