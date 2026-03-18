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EMET: Endowment for Middle East Truth

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.). Credit: U.S. House of Representatives.
The Wire
EMET thanks Rep. Tom McClintock and 165 bipartisan co-sponsors for resolution in support of free, secular and democratic Iran
The resolution also traces the brutal history of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s harsh, repressive treatment of innocent civilians, spanning 40 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Feb. 12, 2023
The Wire
The call to stop the Iran deal from those who know the regime best
If this “nuclear deal” does go through, who are we empowering? Hear from Cameron Khansarina, Policy Director of the National Union for Democracy in Iran.
Apr. 4, 2022
The Wire
EMET lauds Rep. Gallagher and colleagues for strong letter to Biden on Iran talks
The letter includes a much-needed reminder of Iran’s brutal treatment of its own people, squandering their “resources on terrorism [and] foreign aggression.”
Feb. 22, 2022
The Wire
EMET harshly condemns Amnesty International’s libelous report on Israel
Anyone who lived through apartheid in South Africa knows this outrageous screed is also an insult to what the word “apartheid” actually means.
Feb. 2, 2022
The Wire
HR 2748: EMET Congratulates House Foreign Affairs Committee for Passing “Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021”
This bill was written in close consultation with Director of EMET’s Program for Emerging Democratic Voices from the Middle East Hussein Aboubakr Mansour who had been imprisoned and tortured in his native Cairo for reaching out to Israelis in friendship.
Oct. 5, 2021
The Wire
EMET Applauds the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for Adopting the Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021
Jun. 28, 2021
The Wire
Emet Applauds the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for adopting the Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021
Jun. 27, 2021
“SNL Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che. Source: Screenshot.
The Wire
EMET Says Anti-Semitism Is “No Laughing Matter”
Feb. 28, 2021
The Wire
Applauding Representative Lamborn Regarding Biden Appointments
Supporting the Congressional letter of Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO-5), addressing the Biden Administration’s support of Palestinian “Pay-for-Slay” and concerning appointments.
Feb. 11, 2021
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