Founded in 1984, Israel Elwyn serves more than 5,200 individuals with disabilities, including toddlers, children, youth, young adults, adults and seniors. The organization provides a range of innovative programs, including early intervention; transitional programs for youth and young adults; job training and employment; adult day centers; supported living services; and self-advocacy initiatives. All enable individuals with disabilities to take responsibility for their own lives, impact their environment and fulfill their needs.