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Israel Elwyn

Founded in 1984, Israel Elwyn serves more than 5,200 individuals with disabilities, including toddlers, children, youth, young adults, adults and seniors. The organization provides a range of innovative programs, including early intervention; transitional programs for youth and young adults; job training and employment; adult day centers; supported living services; and self-advocacy initiatives. All enable individuals with disabilities to take responsibility for their own lives, impact their environment and fulfill their needs.
srael Elwyn Socks Campaign 2025
The Wire
‘Different but Equal’ campaign highlights inclusion of individuals with disabilities
Israel Elwyn will also host a performance of the “Shavim Band” singing group, featuring performers with disabilities.
Dec. 2, 2025
Elywn Culinary Course
The Wire
Israel Elwyn members complete culinary training for jobs in hotels, restaurants
Chef Yuval Attias oversaw classes offered to students, aged 21 and up, who demonstrated a particular interest in working in the food industry.
Feb. 26, 2025
Israel Elwyn Bus Campaign, People With Disabilities
The Wire
#Love_Kav campaign brings disability awareness to Israel’s streets
It focuses on the heightened understanding surrounding challenges regarding public transportation for people with disabilities.
Dec. 2, 2024