More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

ITEC, Israel Tennis & Education Centers

Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) works to empower children and transform lives by providing opportunities to support any Israeli child regardless of geography, religion, ethnicity, physical ability or socioeconomic status. Since opening its first center in the central Israeli city of Ramat Hasharon in 1976, it has helped more than 500,000 children, many living in underserved towns throughout Israel. ITEC currently serves nearly 7,000 children weekly throughout 24 Israeli communities, stretching from the Lebanese border in the north to Beersheva. The ITEC Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is the fundraising arm for ITEC, with offices in New York City, Florida and Toronto.
Wendy Slavin
The Wire
Building the future of Israel, one child at a time
We are inviting people into a story that matters.
Jul. 2, 2025
ITEC's Youth Delegation and Coaches
The Wire
Israeli youth delegation tours America, sharing their stories since Oct. 7
“We’re a team of Jewish, Muslim and Christian children playing and learning together,” said Wisam, a Bedouin 15-year-old from Beersheva.
Jul. 2, 2025
Inbar Poni from Ramat Hasharon, Israel, plays alongside legendary tennis coach Brad Gilbert at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla. Credit: Courtesy of the Israel Tennis and Education Centers.
The Wire
Israel Tennis & Education Centers events in Florida a success
During a tour to the southern state, Israeli children highlighted the ITEC’s importance in their communities during these difficult times.
Mar. 25, 2024
Children get trained in tennis through the Israel Tennis & Education Center. Credit: ITEC.
The Wire
Israel Tennis & Education Centers taps Ilan Allali as CEO
He will work with the board of directors and professional staff in North America and Israel to implement development strategies, strengthen the organization financially and operationally, and enhance donor engagement.
Feb. 6, 2024
Stuart Weitzman, NYC
The Wire
Israel Tennis & Education Centers raises funds for shelters and children’s services
NYC event honored philanthropist and legendary shoe designer Stuart Weitzman.
Nov. 21, 2023
National coach of the Israel tennis team, Ronan Morali, made a special visit to ITEC Tiberias to help get kids moving after a week of sheltering in place.
The Wire
Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) helping Israeli children and families
One of the country’s largest social service organizations has launched several critical initiatives to help thousands of traumatized children cope and feel safer as the Hamas war unfolds.
Oct. 19, 2023
Children get trained in tennis through the Israel Tennis & Education Center. Credit: ITEC.
The Wire
Canada and Israel’s Tennis & Education Centers hold events for young players
The children who took part will become future ambassadors for both Israel and Canada.
Aug. 25, 2023
Artist's rendering of new improvements at the Israel Tennis & Education Centers in Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Stuart Weitzman makes transformative gift to Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation
It will go to develop new tennis and athletic facilities as part of the Israel Tennis & Education Centers in Jerusalem and Ramat Hasharon.
Jun. 13, 2023