ITEC, Israel Tennis & Education Centers

Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) works to empower children and transform lives by providing opportunities to support any Israeli child regardless of geography, religion, ethnicity, physical ability or socioeconomic status. Since opening its first center in the central Israeli city of Ramat Hasharon in 1976, it has helped more than 500,000 children, many living in underserved towns throughout Israel. ITEC currently serves nearly 7,000 children weekly throughout 24 Israeli communities, stretching from the Lebanese border in the north to Beersheva. The ITEC Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is the fundraising arm for ITEC, with offices in New York City, Florida and Toronto.