Montreal Jewish Unity Expo

Montreal Jewish Expo (MJU Expo) is Canada’s premier showcase of Jewish business, innovation and community. Founded in 2025, the Expo brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives and community leaders from across North America for a high-impact experience designed to spark growth, visibility and meaningful deal-making. Built on a bold vision to unite the Jewish business community through collaboration and connection, MJU Expo has quickly evolved from an entrepreneurial idea into a dynamic, community-wide movement. Through curated programming—including workshops, keynote speakers, panel discussions, food exhibitions and networking—the Expo creates a powerful environment where relationships turn into partnerships and ideas turn into opportunities.