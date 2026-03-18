More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Royal Wine Corp

Royal Wine Corp

Largest manufacturer, importer and exporter of kosher wines and spirits. Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp.’s mission is to be the premier manufacturer, importer and distributor of specialty wines, spirits and liqueurs from around the world. The commitment to perfection and family tradition spans more than eight generations and has experienced growth since its beginning. Royal’s portfolio of domestic and international wines ranges from traditional wine-producing regions of France, Italy and Spain to up-and-coming ones like Israel, New Zealand and Argentina. Its spirit and liqueur portfolio offers scotches, bourbons, tequilas and vodkas, as well as hard-to-find specialty items, such as flavored brandies and liqueurs. The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities. Additionally, the winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest, Mediterranean-inspired, contemporary Californian Cuisine.
Odem Mountain Winery
The Wire
History in a bottle
Odem Mountain is the first Israeli winery invited to James Suckling’s “Great Wines World New York” event.
May. 21, 2025
kosher wine
The Wire
Expert-selected kosher wines for Passover 2025
With 40% of all kosher wine is sold in the run-up to Passover, with Royal Wine Corp serving as the largest producer, manufacturer and importer.
Mar. 19, 2025
Photo by Gabriela Janků via Pixabay.
The Wire
From California to Israel to France, a plethora of new wines
There’s one for every palate and pocketbook.
Apr. 17, 2024
Industry insiders sample myriad wines and spirits during the Kosher Food & Wine Experience. Credit: Courtesy of Royal Wine Corp.
The Wire
Why was this night different than any other night?
18th annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience showcased the best wines and spirits for 2024.
Mar. 8, 2024
The Wire
18th annual kosher-wine event highlights new offerings
An industry event drives wine trends for Passover 2024 and beyond.
Feb. 23, 2024
Wine from bottle to glass. Credit: Vinotecarium/Pixabay.
The Wire
Exciting new wines for the Jewish New Year: Gabriel Geller’s top picks for 5784
This year’s releases are all about variety, quality, value and intrigue.
Sep. 11, 2023
The Wire
Global selection of wines available to help celebrate the Jewish New Year
Noted sommelier Gabe Geller of Royal Wine Corp. makes recommendations from $12-$100.
Sep. 15, 2022
PREMIER INTERNATIONAL KOSHER FOOD & WINE EXPERIENCE MAKES A TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO LONDON AND ISRAEL AFTER A 2-YEAR ABSENCE, THE KOSHER FOOD & WINE EXPERIENCE (KFWE) PRESENTS THE LATEST AND GREATEST IN KOSHER WINES AND CREATIVE CUISINE
The Wire
Premier international Kosher Food & Wine Experience makes triumphant return to Israel and London
After a two-year absence, the Kosher Food & Wine Experience presents the latest and greatest in kosher wines and creative cuisine.
Jun. 29, 2022
The Wire
Drink ‘to life!’ with Passover wines for every mood, all kinds of food and any budget
Kosher wine options are flourishing more than ever as renowned wine producers continue to innovate.
Apr. 4, 2022
Load More