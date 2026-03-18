Largest manufacturer, importer and exporter of kosher wines and spirits. Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp.’s mission is to be the premier manufacturer, importer and distributor of specialty wines, spirits and liqueurs from around the world. The commitment to perfection and family tradition spans more than eight generations and has experienced growth since its beginning. Royal’s portfolio of domestic and international wines ranges from traditional wine-producing regions of France, Italy and Spain to up-and-coming ones like Israel, New Zealand and Argentina. Its spirit and liqueur portfolio offers scotches, bourbons, tequilas and vodkas, as well as hard-to-find specialty items, such as flavored brandies and liqueurs. The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities. Additionally, the winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest, Mediterranean-inspired, contemporary Californian Cuisine.