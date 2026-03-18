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South African Zionist Federation

The Wire
Amnesty International reinvents apartheid to validate a damning report against Israel
The AI anti-Israel report is malevolent propaganda.
Feb. 1, 2022
President Cyril Ramaphosa and His Excellency, the honourable Eliav Belotsercovsky, Israeli Ambassador to South Africa. Credit: Presidency of South Africa.
The Wire
New Israel ambassador an opportunity for partnership, trade and friendship with South Africa
His Excellency the honourable Eliav Belotsercovsky, the incoming Israeli Ambassador to South Africa, presents diplomatic credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Jan. 26, 2022
The Wire
South African Zionist Federation condemns government silence on murder of South African citizen by Hamas gunman
Eliyahu David Kay, a Jewish South African national who emigrated to Israel, was murdered in an act of terrorism in Jerusalem by a Palestinian gunman affiliated with Hamas. Yet as of Monday there had been no message of condolence to the family of the deceased, nor any public condemnation of this attack, from the South African government.
Nov. 22, 2021
Globe showing the continent of Africa. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Israel must have AU observer status
SAZF supports African civil societies call to reaffirm.
Oct. 6, 2021