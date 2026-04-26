More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

Diary of a first responder: Don’t forget to charge your batteries!

“I never would have imagined using a drone battery to help keep a heart beating,” said Moshe Mizrachi, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT.

Apr. 26, 2026
United Hatzalah

Diary of a first responder: Don’t forget to charge your batteries!

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Life-saving equipment on a United Hatzalah vehicle in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.
Life-saving equipment on a United Hatzalah vehicle in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.
( Apr. 26, 2026 / By Moshe Mizrachi/United Hatzalah )

If you think lifesaving interventions are simple and straightforward, then listen to this.

The morning started the way most do. I got up, got ready for work as a photographer, organized my gear and began planning the day ahead. That was before the United Hatzalah volunteer in me woke up.

Then the alert came through. It is the alarm clock every first responder has.

This time, it was a cardiac arrest at a synagogue in Rehovot.

I left immediately, my orange vest always in hand.

By the time I arrived, the scene was already unfolding with urgency. A man lay on the floor, lifeless. No pulse. No breath. A defibrillator from the synagogue had already been used. Shocks were delivered. Now, full resuscitation efforts were underway.

We stepped in and began compressions, ventilation and coordinating emergency medical treatment, the kind where every second matters.
An intensive care team and a Magen David Adom ambulance arrived shortly after. CPR was now combined with medications, intubation and advanced interventions. A LUCAS device was placed, delivering consistent mechanical compressions. Everything was working.

The team loaded the patient into the ambulance and began transport toward Kaplan Medical Center, continuing resuscitation efforts as they drove.

And then, mid-transport, the machine stopped. The battery had run out.

No warning. No backup.

Moshe Mizrachi. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.
Moshe Mizrachi. Credit: Courtesy of United Hatzalah.

Their ALS ambulance had no compatible electrical outlet, unlike United Hatzalah ambulances. They were forced to stop on the side of the road and immediately resume manual compressions. We worked with renewed intensity, but we all understood the reality. Manual compressions, especially over time and in transit, are not the same.

They called for another ambulance to bring a charged LUCAS device. And then came the waiting, at a time when every second mattered.

I remember thinking if only I had the equipment in my car. Not my medical gear, but something just as lifesaving: a battery power pack from the drone unit.

I ran back, grabbed it and handed it over. They connected it to the LUCAS device. Within moments, the power was back on.

The mechanical compressions resumed: steady, precise, relentless. The ambulance continued to the hospital, now with the device running off a drone unit battery, performing resuscitation the entire way.

Sometimes, lifesaving moments require unconventional support, especially when your batteries are not charged. Sometimes, the equipment you need was never intended for that purpose, but it ends up being exactly what saves the day.

During “Operation Roaring Lion,” I have spent countless hours at impact sites across the country, operating drones over destroyed buildings, scanning for survivors, guiding teams through unstable terrain and helping first responders see what could not be seen from the ground.

I always believed in the power of those tools. But never would I have imagined using a drone battery to help keep a heart beating.

Because sometimes, saving a life is not about using instruments for a single purpose. Sometimes it means thinking beyond the expected and using your training to find solutions in real time.

That is what it means to be a United Hatzalah volunteer.

A drone battery is not just for drones. Today, it powered a heart. What will tomorrow bring?

Moshe Mizrahi, 43, a father of four, is a volunteer EMT at United Hatzalah and a United Hatzalah Drone Operator. Professionally, he works as a news photographer and covers events for television channels in Israel and around the world.

About & contact the publisher
United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides the fastest emergency medical first response throughout Israel. Its free services are available to all people, regardless of race, religion or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 5,000 volunteers across the country, available around the clock—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With the help of GPS technology and iconic ambucycles, its network of volunteers has an average response time of less than three minutes. Its mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in more lives saved.
EXPLORE JNS
Iranians walk past a large billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz in Tehran's Vanak Square on April 15, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Tehran demands US lift blockade before talks resume
Washington “must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” as a condition for “resolving issues,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says.
Apr. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Supreme Court
Israel News
Israeli Supreme Court orders concrete measures against Haredi draft evaders
A panel of judges led by the court’s Deputy President Noam Sohlberg set out a series of measures government bodies must adopt.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Somaliland
World News
Israeli Cabinet unanimously approves first ambassador to Somaliland
Michael Lotem finished a three-year tour as envoy to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog meet in Jerusalem, July 6, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog said seeking to advance Netanyahu plea deal, no pardon planned at this stage
Israel’s head of state has faced pressure to grant a pardon from U.S. President Trump.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Former Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely. Credit: courtesy PMO
Israel News
Israel’s former UK envoy to head PM’s public diplomacy office
Tzipi Hotovely will be filling a position that has been vacant for two years.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran's top negotiator and speaker of its parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, meets Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Defense Forces and Army Staff, in Tehran, April 16, 2026. Photo by Hamed Malekpour/Iranian Parliament Communication Office/Handout via Getty Images.
World News
Ghalibaf said to step down as Iran’s top negotiator amid internal rifts
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was reportedly forced to resign after seeking to include the nuclear issue in the talks.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
A small boat loaded with merchandise sails past the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Straight Up
Is Iran’s ceasefire strategy backfiring?
Apr. 26, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unraveling the lies we were told about hate in America
Jonathan S. Tobin
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: INTO THE FRAY
Why this war must be waged
Martin Sherman