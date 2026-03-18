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Wisdom Without Walls

Wisdom Without Walls is a not-for-profit, nondenominational, online learning community, which brings participants and members together for intimate conversations with Jewish thought leaders. https://wisdomwithoutwalls.org/
The Wire
‘Wisdom Without Walls’ fosters Jewish unity amid Israel war
Prominent rabbis and educator use online conversations to foster unity among Jews amid Israel war and political tensions.
Aug. 12, 2024