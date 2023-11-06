Police arrest 23 terror suspects in Jerusalem area

(November 6, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli police arrested 23 terror suspects in Jerusalem’s Shuafat neighborhood and the town of Anata northeast of Israel’s capital on Sunday night.

The special operation involved officers from the Jerusalem District Police and Border Police.

Alleged offenses included involvement in violent disturbances in recent weeks, including throwing stones and fire bombs. Others were arrested on suspicion of publishing incitement to violence and terror and supporting Hamas.

One suspect was arrested for funding the riots that took place in the weeks after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, during which Hamas death squads rampaged through western Negev communities, murdering 1,400 people, wounding thousands more and taking over 200 hostages back to Gaza.

The forces also confiscated weapons, a bulletproof vest, ammunition and a large sum of money.

While operating in Anata, an attempted vehicle ramming was stopped. Officers opened fire after the driver of the vehicle failed to heed warnings to stop. The suspect was arrested. No Israeli casualties were reported.

“This was a widespread, significant and important operation, as part of the major effort to arrest, investigate and deal with all violent rioters and criminals. Last night’s concentrated effort was done after preparation and the mapping out of targets in the realm of riots and incitement to terror,” said the commander of the Jerusalem District’s Kedem Precinct, Assistant Commissioner Sami Marciano.

“The many officers who participated in the activity are our strength in the fight against those criminals. The message to all those who try to harm us or civilians is that it doesn’t and won’t pay, we will get to them day and night, wherever they may be and wherever they may hide—we will expose them, we will arrest them and we will bring them to justice,” the statement concluded.