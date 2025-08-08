Review proposed Irish boycott of Judea, Samaria, 16 House Republicans tell Treasury

( Aug. 8, 2025 / JNS )

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) led 15 other House Republicans in a letter to Scott Bessent, urging the U.S. Treasury secretary to review whether Ireland’s potential boycott of goods from Judea and Samaria violates U.S. law.

Simon Harris, the Irish minister of trade and foreign affairs, introduced legislation last month that would bar the import of goods originating from territories under Israeli administration, which Ireland considers “occupied,” including all of Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Very few goods originating in those areas make their way to Ireland, but the latter government is weighing barring services from those areas as well.

“Ireland’s proposed boycott is a blatant attempt to isolate and delegitimize Israel on the world stage,” Tenney stated. “This proposed boycott is discriminatory, dangerous and would violate U.S. law.”

She and her fellow House Republicans cite Section 999 of the Internal Revenue Code and ask Bessent to consider adding Ireland to a list of countries that either require or might require their citizens to take part in international boycotts of the United States or its allies.

Being included on that list would impose tax reporting requirements and potential penalties for Americans and U.S. businesses that engage in certain activities in those countries and would impact bilateral trade and foreign investment.

Some Irish business groups have warned about the implications for U.S. companies in Ireland if the so-called “Occupied Territories Bill” passes.

“The Treasury Department has the duty to enforce the law, protect American businesses and hold countries accountable when they promote foreign boycotts against our allies,” Tenney wrote. “The United States will not stay silent while our allies are targeted by hostile political agendas.”

In addition to Tenney, Reps. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.), Keith Self (R-Texas), Barry Moore (R-Ala.), Mark Messmer (R-Ind.), Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.), Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), Ben Cline (R-Va.) and Michael Turner (R-Ohio) signed the letter.