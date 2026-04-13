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Ron Schleifer

A Kan News anchor reports live from the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sept. 15, 2021, prior to Yom Kippur. Photo: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90
Opinion
The Israeli media in a political crisis
Israel has seen a changing of the guard and everyone must get used to it.
Jan. 22, 2023
Yehudit Yehezkelly, Ron Schleifer