Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza with French foreign affairs minister

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, spoke with Jean-Noël Barrot, the French minister for Europe and foreign affairs, the U.S. State Department said.

The two leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon,” according to Tammy Bruce, the State Department spokeswoman.

Rubio and Barrot also talked about “the humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to reach a ceasefire, ending the Russia-Ukraine war, securing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the ongoing conflict in Sudan,” Bruce said.

After French President Emmanuel Macron said he intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September, U.S. Jewish groups declined to meet with Barrot while he was visiting the United States.