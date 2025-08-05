Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza with French foreign affairs minister

Jewish groups declined to meet with Jean-Noël Barrot, the French minister for Europe and foreign affairs, during his recent visit to the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., May 1 2025. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
(Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS)

Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, spoke with Jean-Noël Barrot, the French minister for Europe and foreign affairs, the U.S. State Department said.

The two leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon,” according to Tammy Bruce, the State Department spokeswoman.

Rubio and Barrot also talked about “the humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to reach a ceasefire, ending the Russia-Ukraine war, securing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the ongoing conflict in Sudan,” Bruce said.

After French President Emmanuel Macron said he intends to recognize a Palestinian state in September, U.S. Jewish groups declined to meet with Barrot while he was visiting the United States.

