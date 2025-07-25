American Jewish coalition passes on meeting with French rep after Macron’s nod to ‘Palestinian state’

( July 25, 2025 / JNS)

Jean-Noël Barrot., minister for Europe and foreign affairs of France. Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi/European Union, 2023 via Wikimedia Commons.

A coalition of American Jewish organizations publicly declined to meet with Jean-Noël Barrot, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, on Friday in the wake of French President Emanuel Macron’s intent to recognize a “Palestinian state.”

“I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September,” Macron stated on Thursday. “The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population.”

The coalition of organizations, which included the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, B’nai B’rith International, UJA-Federation of New York and the World Jewish Congress, released a statement censuring Macron for what they consider an empty gesture.

“We are deeply concerned that France’s approach undermines prospects for a mutually negotiated future for Israelis and Palestinians,” read the statement. “We are disappointed that our organizations were invited to discuss a policy that appears to already have been finalized, rather than being consulted beforehand as partners committed to sustainable peace. By taking such a unilateral step, France not only emboldens extremists but risks the security of the Jewish people around the globe, along with alienating moderate voices and undermining the credibility of French diplomacy in the region.”

They also highlighted the fact that none of Macron’s former conditions for Palestinian state recognition have been met, including the release of 50 hostages still being held captive by Hamas and the surrender of the terrorist group in Gaza.

“By abandoning these conditions, France rewards Hamas for its continued brutality and sends a dangerous message that legitimizes terrorism while dishonoring the victims of Oct. 7, 2023,” read the statement. It concluded by commending the Trump administration for its opposition to Macron’s proposal.

Betsy Korn and William Daroff, chair and CEO, respectively, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, issued a separate statement condemning the French proposal, saying they are “deeply dismayed” by the “one-sided declaration.”

“Hamas continues to reject credible proposals for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, even as international mediators work to advance a resolution,” they said. “Rather than reinforcing the imperative of compromise, France’s decision removes any incentive for it. It signals that political recognition may be achieved through violence, without any obligation to disarm, release hostages or renounce terror.”

They added that a resolution can only be achieved through “direct negotiations.”