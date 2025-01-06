Sa’ar: Israel under constant attack, but ‘will win this battle’

( Jan. 6, 2025 / JNS)

The Jewish state will emerge victorious in its war on terrorism, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar vowed on Monday after an attack in Samaria that killed three people.

“Israel is under attack. Constantly. Another vicious Palestinian terror attack has occurred today. Three Israelis were brutally murdered: two women in their sixties and one man in his forties. Eight people were wounded. Families have been shattered,” Sa’ar tweeted.

“This is what we struggle with every day. Terror will not prevail.

We will win this battle,” he added.

This is what we struggle with… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) January 6, 2025

The terrorist shooting on Monday morning took place next to the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, located close to Kedumim in northern Samaria.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that terrorists had opened fire at a civilian bus and vehicles on Route 55.

Initial reports held that two gunmen in a white vehicle fired on two vehicles and a bus, and that the intensive search for the terrorists was ongoing, including efforts from both the air and the ground.

Citing a security source, Army Radio later reported that three terrorists carried out the shooting attack.

“We will find the abhorrent murderers and settle accounts with them and with all those who aided them. No one will get away,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.