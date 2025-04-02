Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination for envoy to Israel

( April 2, 2025 / JNS)

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted on Wednesday to advance Mike Huckabee’s nomination to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Every Republican on the committee backed the former Arkansas governor, while every Democrat opposed him.

Republicans welcomed the vote, including Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), who introduced Huckabee at his nomination hearing on March 25.

“I’m pleased Gov. Mike Huckabee’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Israel was approved by the Foreign Relations Committee and is headed to the Senate floor,” Boozman wrote. “His deep understanding and love for Israel and its people will undoubtedly make him an exceptional ambassador.”

Huckabee also got a nod from his daughter, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Congratulations dad!” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you.”

Huckabee’s nomination will now proceed to the full Senate, which has yet to schedule a vote.