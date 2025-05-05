‘Shocked, disturbed,’ New Orleans music hall says of performer who wore swastika shirt

( May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Ohm Lounge, which bills itself as the “premiere nightlife destination” in New Orleans, expressed “regret” on Saturday after a performance the prior night by the rapper Waka Flocka, in which it said that “a New Orleans-based co-performing artist wore apparel featuring a symbol widely recognized as one of hate and violence.”

“This symbol has no place in our venue, our values or our city. Notably, Waka Flocka’s manager, who is Jewish, was just as shocked and disturbed to learn how the situation unfolded online today,” the music venue’s ownership and management stated.

Images that circulated on social media and in news reports showed the performer wearing clothing with a swastika.

“At this time, we do not know the performer’s intent. The front of the shirt appears to reference political conflict and may have been meant as a form of satire,” Ohm Lounge stated. “However, no explanation has been provided, and regardless of the message or purpose, wearing such a symbol in any context is deeply offensive and completely unacceptable.”

The venue stated that it “stands firmly against hate, racism, antisemitism, inflammatory political statements and all forms of discrimination.”

“We regret that this occurred within our space and are taking immediate action to ensure it does not happen again,” it stated. “This includes updating our code of conduct, revising performance guidelines, and training our staff to better recognize and address attire or imagery that could be perceived as threatening, hostile or divisive—regardless of intent.”

WVUE TV, the New Orleans Fox affiliate, reported that “several people,” who wrote on social media that they were at the show, stated that they complained right away to staff and Ohm, “and even left the performance early because of the imagery on stage.”

“Many identified the performer who wore the shirt as New Orleans-based rapper Loudiene,” the station reported. It noted that the latter performer writes on a social-media handle that “Waka Flocka knew I was high risk before I sign a deal” and that everyone has to “chill” because his not a Nazi.