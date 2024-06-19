JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Army officer killed in alleged Israeli strike in Syria

The officer, a lieutenant, was "close to Lebanese Hezbollah," according to a U.K.-based war monitor.

The Heron medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial system (UAS) for strategic and tactical missions. Credit: Israeli Aerospace Industries.
The Heron medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial system (UAS) for strategic and tactical missions. Credit: Israeli Aerospace Industries.
Edit
(Jun. 19, 2024 / JNS)

A Syrian Army officer was killed on Wednesday morning in an Israeli drone strike on a military outpost in the southwestern part of the country, according to Syrian state media.

“Around 7:00 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack with drones, targeting two sites of our armed forces in the Quneitra and Daraa countryside,” a military source told the SANA news agency.

The attacks also caused “some material damage” according to the report.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group aligned with the Syrian opposition, identified the casualty as a lieutenant “close to Lebanese Hezbollah.”

Israel rarely admits to attacks on Syrian territory, although in February Jerusalem revealed that it had attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terror groups in Syria since Oct. 7.

Between Oct. 7 and May 15, Tehran’s proxies in Syria launched at least 40 projectiles across the border with the Jewish state, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Earlier this month, at least 16 members of a pro-Iran terror militia were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on a copper plant in northern Syria.

On April 1, seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including the leader responsible for Syria and Lebanon, were killed in an attack on a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Israel did not officially take responsibility for the attack, but four Israeli officials told The New York Times that the IAF carried out the strike.

Thirteen days later, Iran launched an unprecedented combined attack on Israel involving more than 300 drones and missiles in what Tehran said was retaliation for the Damascus incident.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates