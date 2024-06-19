Army officer killed in alleged Israeli strike in Syria

( Jun. 19, 2024 / JNS)

A Syrian Army officer was killed on Wednesday morning in an Israeli drone strike on a military outpost in the southwestern part of the country, according to Syrian state media.

“Around 7:00 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack with drones, targeting two sites of our armed forces in the Quneitra and Daraa countryside,” a military source told the SANA news agency.

The attacks also caused “some material damage” according to the report.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group aligned with the Syrian opposition, identified the casualty as a lieutenant “close to Lebanese Hezbollah.”

Israel rarely admits to attacks on Syrian territory, although in February Jerusalem revealed that it had attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terror groups in Syria since Oct. 7.

Between Oct. 7 and May 15, Tehran’s proxies in Syria launched at least 40 projectiles across the border with the Jewish state, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Earlier this month, at least 16 members of a pro-Iran terror militia were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on a copper plant in northern Syria.

On April 1, seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including the leader responsible for Syria and Lebanon, were killed in an attack on a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Israel did not officially take responsibility for the attack, but four Israeli officials told The New York Times that the IAF carried out the strike.

Thirteen days later, Iran launched an unprecedented combined attack on Israel involving more than 300 drones and missiles in what Tehran said was retaliation for the Damascus incident.