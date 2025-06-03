Terrorists in Syria fire two rockets at Israel

( June 3, 2025 / JNS)

Terrorists in southern Syria launched two rockets at the Israeli Golan Heights on Tuesday night, the military confirmed.

Both projectiles struck open areas, according to the IDF, causing no injuries or damage.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in Haspin and Ramat Magshimim, sending civilians rushing to shelter just after 10 p.m. local time.

Sirens are blaring in the Golan Heights towns of Hispin and Ramat Magshimim after suspected rocket fire from Syria.



The IDF says it’s looking into the incident. pic.twitter.com/tE4ji1MfzJ — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) June 3, 2025

The incident marked the first rocket attack from Syria since May 2024, according to Israeli media.

Shortly afterward, IDF artillery and fighter jets responded by striking a weapons depot belonging to the Syrian regime in southern Syria. The IDF stated that the Syrian regime bears full responsibility for any hostile activity emanating from its territory and warned that it “will continue to bear the consequences as long as such activity continues.”

“The IDF will operate against every threat posed to the State of Israel,” the military said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz directly blamed Damascus, saying: “We view the president of Syria as directly responsible for any threat and firing toward the State of Israel, and the full response will come soon. We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7.”

Religious Zionism lawmaker Ohad Tal told JNS on Wednesday that Israel “cannot blindly trust the regime in Syria. That said, Israel should always remain open to dialogue when it serves our security interests.”

He went on to say that he fully supported Israel’s policy of holding the Syrian government accountable for attacks launched from its territory.

“Our message must be unequivocal: any aggression against Israeli citizens will be met with a decisive response, as we saw last night,” he said.

Earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry addressed the attack, stating there was no proof rockets were fired from Syrian territory into Israel and that Syria “is not interested in posing a threat to any party in the region.” The ministry also accused Israel of causing significant destruction in the city of Daraa, claiming that many people were injured in the airstrikes.

On Friday, the Israeli military struck surface-to-air missiles and weapon storage facilities in the Latakia Governorate in Syria, the IDF said.

These weapons “posed a threat to international and Israeli maritime freedom of navigation,” according to the military.

“The IDF will continue to operate to maintain freedom of action in the region, in order to carry out its missions and will act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens,” the statement concluded.

The Latakia area is located in northwestern Syria on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Last month, Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said that his government was engaged in indirect talks with Jerusalem aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries, following a series of Israeli airstrikes in the wake of Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.

Since the fall of the Iranian- and Russian-backed Assad regime on Dec. 8, Israel has taken up positions inside and beyond the Golan Heights buffer zone, including on the strategic Syrian side of Mount Hermon. The Israeli Air Force has conducted hundreds of strikes on former Assad military assets to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile forces.

Al-Sharaa was a leading figure in Al-Qaeda before founding Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the overthrow of the Assad regime.