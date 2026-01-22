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Abbott demands Texas school district halt plans for 2026 Houston Islamic Games, citing CAIR

“Be aware I recently designated the Muslim Brotherhood and its successor organization CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under state law,” Abbott wrote.

Houston
Houston. Goodfreephotos_com/Pixabay.
(Jan. 22, 2026 / JNS)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a Jan. 21 letter to Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District (CFISD) leadership warning against hosting the 2026 Houston Islamic Games at public school facilities, citing what he described as the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ sponsorship of the event.

“It has come to my attention that Bridgeland High School intends to offer public school facilities to host the 2026 Houston Islamic Games in October,” he wrote. He added that event organizers “proudly boasted that the New Jersey Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (‘CAIR NJ’) would sponsor the event.”

“Be aware I recently designated ‘the Muslim Brotherhood and its successor organization CAIR’ as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under state law,” Abbott told the district. “You cannot invite such dangers through the front doors of our school.”

The governor directed the district to “immediately preserve all records and communications concerning this event” and to confirm within seven days that agreements for the event have been terminated.

“If you fail to do so,” he wrote, “I will direct the Texas Education Agency to immediately seize and uncover any communications district employees may have regarding CAIR, any attempts to conceal CAIR’s involvement, and any agreements or financial statements related to the proposed event.”

He also said the Texas Education Agency would refer findings to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for potential legal action.

Sara McGee, who is running as a Democrat for the Texas House of Representatives, called the letter “performative nonsense.”

She wrote on X: “My community is so tired of this blatant hate. Just let people play their sports, man. Enough.”

CAIR responded that “Abbott’s hatred of Muslims and his obsession with silencing critics of the Israeli government have now led him to target innocent children scheduled to participate in an athletic sporting event that has occurred for over 30 years in states across America, including Texas.”

The organization said it would hold Abbott “accountable for targeting Muslim children,” and called his claim that CAIR-NJ is a sponsor of the games false. CAIR is not on the list of sponsors on the games’ official website.

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