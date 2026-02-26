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Citing late conservative activist’s comment on Jews, Florida state rep votes against ‘Charlie Kirk Day’

“He didn’t deserve to die, but he doesn’t deserve to be honored either,” said Daryl Campbell. “We can do better than legislating immorality.”

Feb. 26, 2026

Citing late conservative activist’s comment on Jews, Florida state rep votes against ‘Charlie Kirk Day’

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Charlie Kirk
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, addresses the 2025 Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Grapevine, Texas, on June 13, 2025. Credit: Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.

Daryl Campbell, a Democratic Florida state representative, cited a prior statement about Jews by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in his decision to vote against a day of remembrance for the founder of Turning Point USA, killed by a gunman at an event in Utah on Sept. 10.

“He didn’t deserve to die, but he doesn’t deserve to be honored either,” Campbell said. “We can do better than legislating immorality.”

The Florida state House voted 82-31 on Feb. 25 to approve CS/HB 125, which would designate Oct. 14 as “Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance” and authorize the governor to issue a proclamation. The measure now heads to the state Senate.

Among the statements of Kirk’s that Campbell cited was one that the activist made on his podcast on Oct. 26, 2023, when he said that “Jewish donors have been the number one funding mechanism of radical open-border, neoliberal, quasi-Marxist policies, cultural institutions and nonprofits.”

“It’s not just the colleges. It’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it,” Kirk said.

His comments were part of a conversation about Jew-hatred after Oct. 7.

Many Jewish leaders have praised Kirk, including for speaking out about antisemitism in the Republican Party. After Kirk was killed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him a “lion-hearted friend of Israel,” who “was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom.”

Kirk “fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization,” the Israeli prime minister said. “I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place.”

Campbell didn’t quote more of Kirk’s remarks when he said that “this is a beast created by secular Jews, and now it’s coming for Jews, and they’re like, ‘What on earth happened?’”

The bill’s sponsor, Yvette Benarroch, a Republican, said that she filed the legislation “to honor the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, a young conservative voice who inspired millions to stand for faith, family, freedom and truth.”

“He believed deeply in the promise of America and the power of open dialogue,” she said. “This bill reminds us that courage still matters, free speech must always be protected, and the values that built this nation are worth defending.”

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), a Florida gubernatorial candidate, criticized the Democrats’ remarks, saying, “once again, Democrat derangement is on display. You don’t need to be elected to be a leader in American politics. Charlie Kirk was a true leader and a dear friend.”

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