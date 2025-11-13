Elbit to invest $30 million in Virginia facility

Elbit Systems of America plans to expand its facility in Virginia, where it makes night-vision devices for the defense industry, with a $30 million investment, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said on Wednesday.

The Israeli defense technology company, whose U.S. subsidiary is based in Fort Worth, Texas, will add 288 new jobs for a total of more than 1,000 in state, according to Youngkin.

“Elbit America’s continued growth in Roanoke County strengthens America’s defense capabilities and supports our brave service members at home and abroad,” the governor stated.

The expanded facility will “increase production of the high-quality night vision systems our military relies on every day,” Youngkin said. “With Virginia’s strategic location, business-friendly environment and robust veteran workforce, Elbit America is poised for continued success and growth in the commonwealth.”

Luke Savoie, president and CEO of Elbit America, stated that the company is “proud to offer our nation’s warfighters the overmatch capability that comes with superior night vision systems.”

“Our customers depend on our ability to reliably produce image intensification tubes and night vision systems that are intuitive, lightweight and packed with utility for any mission,” he said. “With our expansion in Roanoke County, we’re demonstrating our commitment to innovating now and in the future.”