Gottheimer criticizes NJ Assembly for delaying vote on antisemitism bill

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) sent a letter on Tuesday to Craig Coughlin, the Democratic speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly, calling for an “immediate vote” on a bill that would enshrine a widely accepted definition of antisemitism into state law.

The legislator also demanded to know why the vote on the legislation to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred has been delayed.

“It is unacceptable that, in light of the rise in antisemitic incidents both in New Jersey and nationwide, the New Jersey Assembly, once again, opted not to vote on the measure,” Gottheimer wrote.

New Jersey ranks third in the nation for antisemitic incidents, according to the 2024 Anti-Defamation League audit.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical that the state Legislature pass this commonsense bill and immediately send it to the governor for his signature,” he stated.

Gottheimer, who is Jewish, asked Coughlin to answer as to why the legislation was not taken up for a vote on June 23, “despite the fact that nearly 70% of the Assembly is already a cosponsor of the bill.”

Additionally, he continued, what has prevented the Assembly from taking up the legislation when it “has had multiple hearings and opportunities for the public to provide input on the bill.”

“In light of the recent horrific antisemitic attacks in Washington, D.C., and Boulder, the Assembly needs to stop stalling and finally bring this bill to the floor for a vote,” he said. “No more delays—our Jewish communities deserve better.” Gottheimer wrote.