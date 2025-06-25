California EPA hazardous substances engineer arrested, charged with trying to support ISIS

The LinkedIn profile of Ammaad Akhtar identifies him as a resident of Stockton, Calif., and a “mechanical engineering graduate” who is “outgoing and friendly,” a “great team player” and a “great leader.”

A very different picture emerges about Akhtar, who remains listed as a hazardous substances engineer at the California Environmental Protection Agency, in the criminal complaint accusing him of trying to give money, guns and ammunition to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, and of threatening to kill Jews.

The 33-year-old, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, is a 2023 graduate of the University of the Pacific, gave the money and weapons to an undercover law-enforcement officer he thought was an ISIS member in Iraq, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California confirmed to JNS that the suspect is a state EPA employee. (The phone line listed for Akhtar at his state office appeared to be disconnected.)

A California EPA spokesperson told JNS that “we became aware of this situation after the arrest and intend to fully cooperate with the federal investigation.”

Akhtar made threatening statements “associated with his radical ideology” in discussions on social-media applications with the undercover agent, per the complaint. “Soon akhi,” he allegedly wrote (using the Arabic for “my brother”), the “day will come when the head of every evil, dirty Jew and their slaves, the cross worshippers, will have their heads plucked like a chicken.”

On April 10, Akhtar told the undercover agent “that he regularly carries a knife and a firearm on his person,” per the complaint.

The week beforehand, Akhtar wrote to the agent that he “drove by a Jewish temple, and I see one guy. He is always there on Saturday. He was in Israeli army. I follow him, and now I am following him to see where he live,” per court documents.

A mugshot of Ammaad Akhtar, 33, accused of providing material support to ISIS and threatening to kill Jews. Credit: Courtesy of the U.S. Justice Department.

“Insha’Allah, I will handle this kafir, akhi,” he allegedly added, using the terms for “please God” and “infidel.” (The complaint defines kafir as “cross worshippers and Jews.”)

When the undercover agent asked about the plan, Akhtar is accused of saying, “Right now, I just want to find out where he lives.”

“Akhi, when you get some time, tell me what I can do once I find out where this Israeli soldier lives,” he allegedly wrote. “Akhi, in the city I live there is a lot of murder in thinking of just killing this kafir in a random place, and it’ll be seen as a regular murder but, akhi, you know these Jews have connections and they will investigate.”

On April 10, the undercover agent again asked Akhtar about the latter’s Jewish target.

“I see him around my city when I drive. I always keep my knife and gun with me. Insha’Allah, my next step is to follow him to see where he live next time I see him, akhi,” Akhtar allegedly wrote. “Insha’Allah, Saturday, I always drive by the Jew temple. He drives a red truck, so I always look for that.”

“There is a Jewish temple located in Stockton, Calif. While conducting an investigation and surveillance, FBI has seen a red truck parked in the parking lot of this temple,” per the complaint. “The FBI has identified the registered owner of this red truck, who does not appear to resemble an Israeli soldier.”

On May 27, Akhtar allegedly told the undercover agent, “Akhi, my friend, send me one story. There are some kafir. They are preparing to attack Muslims in California. Akhi, I have a plan. I’m thinking of making something insha’Allah, but I need to be careful and not get caught so I can do more.”

“They were talking about it on radio. Still a lot of Muslims just sleeping here, akhi. They are so comfortable and sitting ducks and have no shame, honor or dignity to protect Muslims and their families,” he allegedly wrote. “It’s more scary because a lot of fake Muslim here they work for FBI and CIA, so if I try to talk to young brothers, they snitch on real Muslims.”

“But make Dua, akhi, that Allah helps me get a plan and some strong brothers to humiliate the dirty kuffar here in California,” he allegedly wrote (Dua is a prayer.)

He added to the undercover agent, “I can dress like them and wear their clothes and talk like them. But I need some help in how to make a boom (explosion emoji).”

During Akhtar’s initial conversation with the undercover agent, which took place around Feb. 25, Akhtar “steered the conversation to the topic of ISIS, jihad, fighting infidels and a deceased former leader of ISIS,” per the complaint. Since then, the two “have communicated often, sometimes daily or nearly so.”

In the conversations, Akhtar expressed support for ISIS, said that he wanted to travel overseas to joining and fight with ISIS, stated the he owned several registered guns and said that he planned “to conduct an attack against a specific individual, who is yet to be identified by the FBI,” per the complaint.

The defendant gave money to the person he thought was an ISIS agent “multiple” times, per court documents.

Akhtar allegedly said he wanted to “die in the cause of Allah fighting the kuffar,” the Justice Department said.

On June 23, the department said that Akhtar allegedly met with the undercover agent and provided clothing, binoculars, $400 in cash, two loaded guns and six additional magazines.

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS that the ZOA is “deeply pleased” that Akhtar was arrested.

“Given Akhtar’s repeatedly-stated obsession with murdering the innocent Americans whom Akhtar called ‘kuffar’ and ‘evil dirty Jews and cross-worshipers’ (Christians), coupled with Akhtar’s material financial and weapons support of agents posing as conduits to ISIS, Akhtar’s arrest likely averted terrible tragedy,” Klein said.

Akhtar’s arrest, and the detention of 11 Iranians, including those with alleged terror ties, by federal authorities over the weekend “are likely the tip of the iceberg,” he added.