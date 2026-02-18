More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

New York Regents preserves hearing rights for nonpublic school students with disabilities

Impartial hearings are “the main lever parents have to ensure that promised services are delivered when the system fails,” the group stated.

Feb. 18, 2026
Gavel, Court
Gavel. Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels.
( Feb. 18, 2026 / JNS )

Agudath Israel of America on Monday praised the New York State Board of Regents for withdrawing a proposed amendment that would have stripped parents of children with disabilities in private schools of a key legal protection.

The amendment targeted Section 200.5 of state education regulations, which governs special education due process hearings. Under the proposal, parents of nonpublic-school students would have lost the right to request impartial hearings—an enforcement mechanism Agudath Israel called “the main lever parents have to ensure that promised services are delivered when the system fails.”

The group noted that the proposal did not seek to remove this right from public-school parents.

Calling the proposed change a threat to a “key right” for nonpublic-school families, Agudath Israel thanked the Regents for reversing course and acknowledged parents and advocates who submitted comments detailing the potential harm to children and families.

The organization also expressed appreciation for Robert Carroll, a member of the New York State Assembly, and Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, a New York state senator, for introducing legislation to protect these parents’ rights, calling their leadership “courageous.”

Agudath Israel has opposed the measure since the Regents adopted an emergency version in July 2024. The group and 10 parents filed suit, and a judge issued a temporary restraining order in October 2024.

The organization said it will continue working with lawmakers, partners, and families to ensure that children with special needs—whether in public or nonpublic schools—receive the services and legal protections they need to succeed.

EXPLORE JNS
UN United Nations
World News
UN Security Council resolution, intended to free Hormuz strait, being revised
The latest version blames Iran entirely and invokes a U.N. provision that could allow for the use of force.
May. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Joaquin Castro
U.S. News
30 House Dems, including ‘Squad,’ want info on Israeli nuclear program
Washington is “fighting this war side-by-side with a country, whose potential nuclear weapons program the U.S. government officially refuses to acknowledge,” the lawmakers wrote to the U.S. secretary of state.
May. 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
TOPSHOT - A woman waves an Iranian flag in front of an anti-US billboard referring to US President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz at Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 5, 2026. Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States warned on May 5 that his country has "not even started" in its standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /
World News
Trump warns Iran: Agree to deal or face new heavier bombing
Trump says U.S. will intensify strikes if Tehran rejects a draft deal, as officials say a 14-point framework to end the war is close.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Tools for Brit Milah, Circumcision
World News
Israel, US decry reported plan to indict mohels in Belgium
Officials condemned prosecutors’ alleged decision to go after Jewish circumcisers, calling it antisemitic and a threat to religious freedom.
May. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
SHENZHEN, CHINA - APRIL 30: A container ship operated by CMA CGM is seen docked alongside gantry cranes at Yantian Port, with a tugboat nearby, on April 30, 2026, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. Yantian Port is one of China's busiest container terminals and a major hub for global trade, handling large volumes of cargo and supporting international shipping operations. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
World News
Several wounded in Hormuz attack on CMA CGM vessel
The Malta-flagged San Antonio suffered damage in the attack, according to the French shipping giant.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces arrest an illegal Palestinian infiltrator from Judea in the central town of Tel Mond, May 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: Two Palestinians arrested in central Israel over suspected terror plot
During searches in the area, police officers located a vehicle with a “vest” inside.
May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Exterior views of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) headquarters in Vienna on April 28, 2026. The United Arab Emirates left the cartel of oil producers on May 1. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Why the UAE left OPEC
May. 6, 2026
Meira Kolatch
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
From Columbia to Michigan, Israel-hatred is being made respectable
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Anti-Zionists who condemn antisemitic crimes are gaslighting us
Jonathan S. Tobin